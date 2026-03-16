Dubai, UAE – NextAud.io today announced that it has entered into an agreement with AdsWizz Inc. to become AdsWizz’s exclusive sales representative for advertising on streaming and podcasts in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt. In addition, NextAud.io is now AdsWizz’s preferred reseller for this inventory in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, and Morocco. The agreement follows years of collaboration, solidifying NextAud.io’s role as a podcast advertising leader in the region.

Now, advertisers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt will have access to AdsWizz’s expansive marketplace of streaming and podcast inventory, including the SiriusXM Podcast Network. NextAud.io will continue to provide regional creators with access to Simplecast - AdsWizz’s content management system for creators - ensuring that local shows benefit from the same cutting-edge technology and distribution standards used by the world’s top creators.

"Our expanded agreement is a testament to the incredible progress we’ve made together,” said Adel Saadi, Founder of NextAud.io. “Over the past five years, we’ve grown into one of the region’s leading podcast networks, connecting global advertisers with MENASA audiences and local brands with AdsWizz’s unmatched ad tech. This partnership strengthens our ability to support creators and deliver meaningful results for advertisers."

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with NextAud.io and give advertisers across the MENASA region access to our streaming and podcast inventory,” said Anne Frisbie, SVP and Head of Global Business Development at AdsWizz “We’re thrilled to combine the scale of our inventory, our innovative technology, and NextAud.io’s market presence to ensure advertisers and creators can reach highly engaged podcast listeners across this region.”

Visit www.AdManager.FM to explore how brands of all sizes are launching high-impact digital audio campaigns today.

For media inquiries, please contact Lara Geadah at lgeadah@cameocomms.me

About Next Broadcast Media:

Next Broadcast Media is a leading digital audio advertising company specializing in podcast, streaming, and digital radio campaigns. By leveraging AI-driven technology and industry expertise, it helps brands effectively reach engaged listeners worldwide. With a track record of success across global markets, Next Broadcast Media continues to simplify and innovate the way businesses advertise with audio.