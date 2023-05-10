Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nexans Telecom Systems business unit, a supplier of end-to-end telecom and data network infrastructure solutions, will be participating at Dubai ICT Conference and Expo (DICE), a BICSI endorsed event, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai from 16 to 18 May 2023. The event aims to convene a broad array of information and communication technologies (ICT) stakeholders to network, share experience, and raise the industry’s awareness levels on key regional opportunities and challenges.

According to a recent report from International Data Corporation (IDC), overall spending on ICT across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) will exceed US $233.8bn in 2023, an increase of 3.9% over 2022. The market will be driven by several elements including a growing focus on digital economies.

“One of the key enablers of business and economic growth in today’s digital first world is ICT. Network and data infrastructure has to grow in step with regional business requirements, and Nexans is keen to support regional organisations in their digital journeys through its class leading solutions. We look forward to participating at DICE, as it will give us the opportunity to engage with existing and new partners and customers, and demonstrate how they can benefit from our broad portfolio of cutting edge solutions and technology,” says Arafat Yousef, MEA Managing Director of Nexans Data Network Solutions.

Through its participation, Nexans will engage with regional stakeholders and showcase its latest range of networking solutions for the enterprise and data centre markets including:

LANmark

LANmark is a high performance physical infrastructure solution that uses all media types and features a total system approach. Copper & Fibre structured cabling systems including ENSPACE high density fibre systems for Data Centres, and our innovative SMARTCONVERGE proposal for Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

LANactive

This includes Nexans’ Fibre To The Office systems including our award winning Digital Ceiling switch, DICE and Office Switches.

LANsense

LANsense is Nexans’ Automated Infrastructure Management (AIM) solution. Using a combination of software & hardware, it automates the documentation of physical networks and enables more efficient management for data centres and enterprises.

In addition, the company will also be discussing its broad portfolio of class leading telecom solutions including:

VERTHOR

An indoor floor box that connects a building's distributor riser cables to subscriber's drop cables through splicing.

BRIGHTBOX

A smart fibre closure designed for outdoor use in aerial and underground installations, which is designed to house and protect fibre optic splices and terminations for FTTx applications.

WALLDROP

Designed for FTTH deployments with the ability to be installed outdoors on a facade or wall, WALLDROP has the capacity of up to up to 10 subscriber connections.

Nexans’ new Middle East FTTX Catalogue is now also available for download.

Visit Nexans at the Dubai ICT Conference & Expo at booth E11.