With studio apartments starting at $1,330,000 up to a three-bedroom unit for $9,750,000, immediate move-ins and closings for residents are now available

Located in the “New Downtown”, a neighborhood with incomparable access to New York’s vibrant waterfront and abundant green spaces to world-class shopping, dining, entertainment, and culture

According to real estate consultancy Knight Frank, GCC buyers and investors are looking at the New York prime real estate market with a fresh interest.

The strength of the US dollar has led to increased interest in luxury New York property amongst high-net-worth clients from the region, increasing their buying power against that of buyers from other markets. These buyers are looking for a prime location, an iconic landmark, and luxury services One Wall Street offers just that.

The 50-storey Art Deco skyscraper which led the Financial District's transformation into a world-class residential neighbourhood, has announced the completion of the largest office-to-residential conversion in New York City history.

Developed by Macklowe Properties, and located in the epicentre of New York's financial district, One Wall Street offers residents a transformative lifestyle destination in the world's most dynamic neighbourhood. Showcasing world-class design and luxury amenities, residents of this iconic building will enjoy the best of what New York City has to offer on their doorstep.

Extraordinary Residences in an Extraordinary Location

One Wall Street represents the pinnacle of Downtown Manhattan living, where the mix of luxury, comfort and convivence creates an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

Setting a new standard for gracious living in Manhattan’s most dynamic neighbourhood, One Wall Street’s studio to four-bedroom condominium residences combine contemporary downtown style with the sophistication of a pedigreed uptown building. With studio apartments starting at $1,330,000 up to a three-bedroom unit for $9,750,000, immediate move-ins and closings for residents are now available.

Residents of One Wall Street will experience an elevated luxury lifestyle, with the convenience of full-time door staff, porters, resident manager, and white-gloved concierge service, all available at their fingertips.

Without a doubt, the star of One Wall Street’s world of white-glove service is The One Club, which boasts 100,000 square feet of exclusive amenities for residents and their guests. Inspired by the great social clubs of London and New York, The One Club offers a private art-filled dining restaurant and bar designed by Deborah Berke Partners, a private dining room, demonstration kitchen, a fitness center, children’s playroom, and a spectacular 75-foot pool on the 38th-floor pool with a wraparound outdoor terrace. The One Club also includes complimentary membership and priority access to 75,000 square feet of fitness, wellness, and more at the on-site four-level Life Time health club.

Located in the base of the building, the Financial District's largest gourmet grocer, Whole Foods is now open to the public, providing residents with 360 convivence under one roof. In addition, world renowned 155-year-old Paris-based luxury retailer and leading purveyor of fashion and beauty brands, Printemps is set to install a new, experiential-focused retail concept that infuses shopping with entertainment within a “Paris meets New York” design.

The New Downtown

Long known as the Financial District, or FiDi, the stretch of Lower Manhattan extending from south of Tribeca to the Brooklyn Bridge is now much more than a global banking hub. It’s a lively, liveable, transit-friendly residential district, full of history as well as of-the-moment shopping, dining, and entertainment–truly Manhattan’s most dynamic neighbourhood.

No other neighbourhood in New York City can boast so many famous sites in such close proximity. Living at One Wall Street means being surrounded by world-renowned buildings and structures – historic as well as contemporary – every day. From 19th century icons such as Federal Hall, Trinity Church, and the Brooklyn Bridge, to 20th century landmarks like the New York Stock Exchange and the new World Trade Center complex, Downtown’s incomparable history is alive and well.

A Retail Haven

One Wall Street is surrounded by some of New York City’s best and most diverse shopping. Global fashion labels including Tiffany & Co., Burberry, Gucci, and Hermès join culinary destinations like Eataly and the Whole Foods at One Wall Street and one-of-a-kind bookstores, stationers, and other homegrown shops to give the neighborhood an authentic New York vibe.

A Gastronomic Paradise

From historic taverns to Japanese bakeries and taco trailers to Michelin-starred restaurants, One Wall Street’s neighbourhood is a food-lover’s paradise. It’s also home to the Tin Building, Jean-George Vongerichten’s temple to gastronomy, whose fine-dining restaurants, casual cafes, bars, and incredible food halls have made it a culinary destination for New Yorkers and global visitors alike.

For more information, please visit onewallstreet.com.

For all international press enquiries, please contact:

Yasmine Sharawneh / Gabrielle Richards

property@prco.com

About Macklowe Properties

Macklowe Properties was founded in New York City 58 years ago by Harry Macklowe and is best known for developing projects that transform the face of New York City. With over 13 million square feet of residential, commercial and retail designed and built to date, Macklowe Properties has earned a strong reputation for delivering innovative design and the highest quality level of construction. The company's developments include 432 Park Avenue, 737 Park Avenue, Metropolitan Tower, ThreeTen East 53rd Street, and the Apple Cube on Fifth Avenue. The flagship Apple store, located in the G.M. Building's Fifth Avenue Plaza, is known for its signature 32' glass cube that is included on the American Institute of Architect's list of America's favourite architectural structures. For more information, visit www.mackloweproperties.com.