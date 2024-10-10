Located in the Ramada by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Tej is the newest must-visit culinary hotspot offering both traditional and modern Indian dishes

Dubai, UAE – A new contemporary Indian restaurant, Tej has opened its doors in the heart of Deira, promising an unforgettable culinary journey through the authentic flavours of India. Located at the Ramada by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Tej offers a dining experience that celebrates the rich heritage of Indian cuisine with the menu curated by chef Rajender Singh Bisht who comes with over 27 years of culinary experience across India, the USA and UAE.

The name Tej, inspired by spicy essence of chillies, mint and Indian bay leaves, can be seen in the carefully crafted menu that boasts of traditional and modern Indian dishes, ranging from fiery curries and tandoori specialties to aromatic biryanis and wholesome thalis. The restaurant also offers a wide array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, with signature dishes, prepared with hand-ground spices and exotic ingredients, including shahi gilafi mutton seekh kebab, tandoori jheenga, kachhe gosht ki dum biryani, and paneer kadhai, as well as classics such as dal makhani, mutton rogan josh, and papdi chaat plate.

The enchanting interior at Tej captures the essence of Indian cuisine through vibrant colours and warm textures. Inspired by India's love for aromatic spices and flavour, the restaurant boasts a gorgeous spice wall testament to the classic Indian dishes it serves and champions the rich heritage of the subcontinental country.

Ahmed El Bassyouni, Executive Vice President – Ramada by Wyndham Dubai Deira, said: “We are thrilled to bring Tej to Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene. Our passion lies in delivering an unforgettable experience to our diners through dishes inspired by India’s rich culture and heritage. Indian cuisine has a symphony of flavours and rich tastes that allows us to really experiment with different spices and textures to deliver art in the form of food. We invite everyone to experience the essence of India at Tej, where culinary artistry meets tradition.”

Guests can enjoy an à la carte menu or take advantage of the express business lunch offer, which is available from 12.30pm to 3.30pm every weekday and features a two-course meal and a drink for just Dh28. Biryani lovers meanwhile can enjoy a special buy-one-get-one-free deal on biryani pots.

Tej is open throughout the week from 12:30pm to 11pm. For reservations or more information, call +971 4 279 1144 or visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

