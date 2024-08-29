Abu Dhabi, UAE: Louvre Abu Dhabi has unveiled significant new loans and acquisitions in its galleries, many on view for the first time in the region. Highlighting new stories of cross-cultural connections, these additions underscore the museum’s dedication to uncovering the history of human creativity and offer a fresh experience which promises to attract both first-time and returning visitors to the museum.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi said: “As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi is committed to curating a diverse and expansive collection through global loans and acquisitions. Our mission is to highlight the rich tapestry of human history spanning different cultures. By regularly introducing new artworks, we continually grow our permanent collection, enriching the experience for our visitors. We deeply appreciate the generosity of our partners, with the support of France Muséums, and the robust collaboration with cultural institutions worldwide, which are crucial in making these signification artworks accessible by museumgoers and art lovers in the UAE.”

NEW ACQUISITIONS

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new acquisitions include:

Gold and Silver inlaid Brass Candlestick from Iraq, Mosul about 1275, a spectacular example of medieval Islamic metalwork. The exquisite piece showcases intricate craftsmanship and sophisticated aesthetic, reflecting the opulence and cultural richness of the period.

Large Arabic Astrolabe Quadrant with Prayer Lines, 15th to 16th century from Maghreb or Syria, a sophisticated instrument designed for astronomical measurement and navigation that played a crucial role in religious practices to determine prayer times. The piece represents the advanced scientific knowledge and exquisite craftsmanship of the time.

Asante Stool of the Queen Mother from 19th century Ghana embodying the rich heritage and artistic prowess of the Asante people. Crafted from wood and adorned with silver, the piece highlights the attention to detail characteristic of its artisans. The stool illustrates the Queen Mother’s esteemed position and role in governance and as the community leader, providing insight into the social structure and artistic traditions of 19th century Ghana.

NEW WORKS ON LOAN

The museum’s collection is enriched by significant loans from partner museums and cultural institutions. Musée du Louvre has significantly contributed to the latest crop of loans with masterpieces that are currently on display in the museum’s galleries. The Philosopher in Contemplation by Rembrandt van Rijn (Leiden 1606 – Amsterdam 1669) and the Young Draughtsman Sharpening his Pencil by Jean-Baptiste-Siméon Chardin (Paris 1699 – 1779), on loan from the department of paintings at Musée du Louvre, exemplify unique facets of artistic and philosophical reflection. Rembrandt’s artwork, painted in 1632, captured the depth of human introspection through dramatic interplay of light and shadow, symbolising the enlightenment that comes from deep contemplation. In contrast, Jean-Baptiste Chardin’s artwork captures a moment of focused preparation in a serene and intimate atmosphere, highlighting the dedication and craftsmanship required in the pursuit of art.

Other loans include two gigantic statues: the Colossal Statue of Isis from the Department of Greek, Etruscan, and Roman Antiquities, and the statue of Mercury from the Sculptures Department of the Musée du Louvre. These statues are located in the museum’s vestibules to further enhance these spaces, inviting visitors to ponder the beauty and significance of the artworks. The Colossal Statue of Isis (117-138 reign of Hadrian), a monumental black marble statue of the powerful goddess of motherhood, represents the rich cultural and religious tapestry of ancient Egypt. The statue is large in scale with intricate detailing, exemplifying exceptional craftsmanship. The body was discovered separate from the head, which was purchased by Pope Benedict XIV in 1753. The head was discovered in 1726 in Hadriana. The head was eventually reunited with its body in 1815. The statue of Mercury is part of the most significant private sculpture commission of the eighteenth century. Created for the Controller General of Finances under Louis XV, it was meant for his Parisian townhouse but was not completed during his lifetime. The sculpture reflects the minister’s duties with Mercury serving as an allegory of commerce, the focus of his responsibilities signifying the importance of trade during the era, which makes it an interesting display with rich history. Another small silver bronze sculpture on loan from Musée du Louvre is the Death of Ailly (1800 – 1900) by French sculptor Jean François Théodore Gechter (1796 - 1844).

Dr. Guilhem André, Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Our newest loans and acquisitions vividly enhance the diversity of our collection, with each contributing to Louvre Abu Dhabi’s universal narrative in unique ways. The refined artistic productions and advanced scientific instruments of the medieval Islamic world meet this year with masterpieces of Western painting and sculpture, as well as the rich artistic traditions of the cultures of Africa and Oceania. Together, they shape a dynamic and interconnected story. Each piece not only stands out on its own but also weaves into a broader framework of cultural and artistic knowledge and expression, enriching our permanent galleries and offering visitors a deeper appreciation of our shared heritage.”

FURTHER ARTWORKS TO BE DISPLAYED

In the new rotation of artworks that will take place later this year, Louvre Abu Dhabi will unveil additional exquisite acquisitions and loans including ancient, modern and contemporary masterpieces from around the world. Highlights of new acquisitions will include a Hispano-moresque earthenware blue and lustred armorial charger (c.1456 – 1461) from Valencia; and a Circular Limoges enamel charger depicting the punishment of Niobe by Diana and Appollo (16th century) by Pierre Courtoys, after Giulio Romano.

A significant highlight and splendid Islamic artwork is the Pyxis in the name of Al-Mughira, on loan from the department of Islamic Arts at Musée du Louvre. This exquisite ivory container from Madinat al-Zahra in Spain crafted in 968 CE will be on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi for the first time. Its departure from the Musée du Louvre marks a historic moment, allowing visitors in the UAE to appreciate its intricate craftsmanship and historical significance.

