Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – New Murabba – a PIF Company – was honored with an award by the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, for its contribution as Platinum Sponsor at the 14th Saudi Green Building Forum in Riyadh. Throughout the event, New Murabba showcased its commitment to sustainable urban development and its dedication to fostering Saudi Arabia's green economy transformation.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, said: “New Murabba's pivotal contribution to advancing sustainability within the Kingdom is in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. Our potential to serve as a global model for sustainable urban living and dedication to environmental stewardship positions the destination as one of the leading examples of sustainable living”.

"New Murabba takes pride in contributing to Saudi Arabia's ambitious pursuit of a greener and more sustainable future. With 25% of the development allocated to green spaces, parks, and biodiversity, our focus extends beyond urban infrastructure to create an ecosystem that fosters well-being, connectivity, and sustainability”, Dyke said.

He also expressed gratitude for the Saudi Green Building Forum's significant role in fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including government entities, private sector developers, and environmental experts. “This collaboration ensures the construction industry adheres to global sustainability standards and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”, Dyke highlighted.

New Murabba aims to pioneer the concept of a 15-minute city, integrating energy-efficient designs to reduce carbon emissions and incorporate renewable energy solutions, such as solar power. Additionally, it will feature 4 km² of lush parkland for recreation and relaxation. New Murabba will redefine urban living in Saudi Arabia and catalyze sustainable urban development, further establishing the Kingdom's position as a global leader in sustainable urban initiatives. Phase 1 of the core downtown, opening at the end of 2030, will feature The Mukaab, a modern-day marvel serving as both the capital city icon and a "Gateway to Another World." This groundbreaking structure, the world's largest and most complex ever created, will house a permanent, 24/7, 365-day immersive experience powered by over 400,000 square meters of cutting-edge technology.

New Murabba was represented at the 14th Saudi Green Building Forum as a Platinum Sponsor. The forum delved into topics such as optimizing city operations in line with green building standards, as well as the integration of the construction and infrastructure sectors with environmental, climate, and desertification considerations.