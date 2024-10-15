Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: New Murabba Development Company, a PIF Company, today announced major progress in the creation of this groundbreaking urban destination. Excavation at the iconic Mukaab and surrounding podium sites has reached 86% completion, with over 10 million cubic meters of earth moved. This achievement underscores the rapid pace of development and strong commitment to delivering the world’s largest, modern, downtown.

The monumental scale of this undertaking has been matched only by its unyielding commitment to worker safety. With over 3 million safe work hours logged to date, the development stands as a testament to prioritizing the well-being of those who are helping to build Riyadh’s new downtown. This accomplishment reflects a core value held throughout New Murabba, that progress and safety go hand in hand.

“These milestones are a testament to the dedication and skill of our team, and our ambition to build a world-class destination that prioritizes both innovation and the well-being of our workforce. We are proud of the progress made at New Murabba, and excited to continue shaping the future of Riyadh”, said Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba Development Company.

The recent progress that New Murabba made highlights the team’s effort during the excavation process. One crucial element of the development is the focus on environmentally friendly methods for managing the excavated materials. The excavation process required the daily use of approximately 250 excavators and over 400 pieces of equipment to effectively manage the extensive excavation work. This serves to underline the considerable scale and magnitude of the operation.

New Murabba will also construct a temporary bridge that will serve as a critical enabler, connecting the construction site by crossing King Khalid Road. This connection will facilitate ongoing development and pave the way for the initiation of Mukaab piling in the coming months. The bridge is expected to reduce approximately 800,000 truck movements on public roads for earthworks alone, showcasing a positive impact on the surrounding infrastructure. With around 900 workers on-site daily, work is advancing rapidly, bringing the destination closer.

“We are committed to sustainability, efficient resource utilization, and having a positive influence on local infrastructure. Moreover, we are dedicated to being a part of a new dawn for urban development in Riyadh, the Kingdom, and beyond”, Dyke concluded.