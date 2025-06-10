Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Mayo Clinic’s Business Development team, consistently recognized as one of the top commercialization operations among academic medical centers, is expanding its capabilities through a new initiative: the Mayo Venture Partner (MVP) program. In response to the dynamic and evolving healthcare landscape, Mayo Clinic is enlisting industry veterans to create groundbreaking technologies, co-invest in aligned companies and build new ventures from the ground up.

The MVP program brings together seasoned entrepreneurs, investors and executives who will leverage their expertise with Mayo Clinic’s world-class research and clinical expertise. These leaders will play a pivotal role in identifying high-potential opportunities across Mayo Clinic's research and clinical practices, forming new companies and accelerating innovations that advance patient care.

The inaugural MVPs are:

Amy DuRoss — Healthcare innovation leader with deep expertise in policy, commercialization and diagnostics.

Audrey Greenberg — Company builder, executive leader and expert in launching and scaling ventures across life sciences, healthcare and other industries.

Brian Poger — Serial entrepreneur and venture strategist with a track record in digital health and healthcare services.

Working in close partnership with the Mayo Clinic Business Development team, the MVPs will help forge strategic collaborations and deliver real-world impact, underscoring Mayo Clinic's enduring commitment to transforming healthcare.

To date, the Business Development team has returned more than $1.2B in revenue to Mayo Clinic to support its clinical practice, education and research. Additionally, the team has helped create more than 180 companies, licensed 4,848 Mayo Clinic-created technologies through 2,913 agreements, and issued 4,159 patents.

This program and these efforts align with Mayo Clinic's vision to transform healthcare by:

Accelerating innovation — Turning cutting-edge research, data and other resources into real-world solutions for patients.

Enhancing patient care — Bringing new treatments and technologies to patients that offer cures and the ability to connect with the healthcare system in ways that increase access and decrease costs.

Building strategic partnerships — Leveraging external expertise and resources to amplify impact.

Mayo Clinic is dedicated to driving progress and expanding its impact through innovation. This initiative is an exciting opportunity for investors, CEOs and innovators to collaborate with Mayo Clinic and be part of a future that prioritizes patient-centric, transformative healthcare solutions.

