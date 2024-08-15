Relish in classics such as Tteobokki, Rabokki, Tteok Kkochi, along with signature dishes such as Bibimbap and Kimbap

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Flayva, the vibrant street food hall at Al Ghurair Centre, is thrilled to announce the opening of Kimo, a new Korean concept brand that prides itself on flavour and authenticity. Bringing the rich flavours and traditions of Korea to Dubai, Kimo will elevate Flayva’s diverse culinary offerings, cementing it as a must-go destination for local food lovers.

Kimo is set to spice up the local food scene with a standout menu that includes a range of appetising dishes made popular internationally with the help of Korean dramas and novelas, including the classic Tteobokki in its spicy-sweet form, with variations such as Rose Tteobokki, Carbonara Tteobokki, Mala Tteobokki, and Cheese Tteobokki. Diners can also try Rabokki – chewy rice cakes served in fish, chicken or beef form and served with noodles in a special sauce – or indulge in the crispy Tteok Kkochi, which is available in Cheese and So-Tteok flavours.

Kimo’s signature dishes are Beef Bibimbap and Beef Kimbap, with both expected to quickly become customer favourites. Packed with fresh vegetables and flavourful ingredients, these classic dishes offer a true taste of Korea. Committed to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction, Kimo aims to expand its menu to include a wider selection of Korean delicacies in the future.

Open daily, Flayva boasts an array of 19 homegrown concepts, creating a melting pot of flavours from around the world. From Japanese delicacies to Indonesian dishes, ever-popular Turkish kebabs to Filipino fare, and now the authentic tastes of Korea, there is something for everyone.

For more information, please visit www.flayvadubai.com or @flayvadubai.

About Flayva

Flayva, the latest street food hall at Al Ghurair Centre, will boast an array of 23 diverse homegrown concepts when at full capacity, creating a melting pot of flavours to cater to every palate. Whether indulging in Lebanese delights, savouring the spices of Indian cuisine, exploring the richness of Indonesian dishes, or enjoying the delicacies of Japanese fare, Flayva promises a dynamic and vibrant dining experience. The carefully curated line-up of venues includes favourites such as Allo Beirut Restaurant, Allo Beirut Shawarma, BaoFriend, House of Curry, Warung Bandung, Vietnamese Snack Food Cafe, Little Oriental Dining, Salvis Cafe, Chibog Restaurant, Bacolod Inasal BBQ, Tako Ichiban House, Clucks, Siam Restaurant, Spice Grill, Gulou China Grub, Levant Doner, Hubboba Tea Café, Taro by BaoFriend and Kimo.

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

