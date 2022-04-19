New Jersey Developments NJD, has launched the real estate certificate with the largest annual return of 20% for the first time in the Egyptian real estate market.

Eng. Gerges Youssef, Chairman of New Jersey Developments NJD, said that they have launched a real estate certificate with the largest annual return of 20%, which is paid every 3 months, for a period of 5 years.



He added that the value of the property can be redeemed after 5 years in exchange for the value of the property, until the customer can invest through a lease contract of 15%.



Eng. Gerges Youssef stated that the company's clients can recover the full investment amount after 5 years without deducting the return value, and they can also benefit from the increase in the value of the property, pointing out that the client can invest through a mandatory lease contract with a rental value of 15%.



Mr. Mohamed Rahal, the company's CCO, said that New Jersey Developments NJD is developing “Genesis Business Complex” project, in the New Capital's downtown.



Rahal added that the g+14 floors "Genesis Business Complex" mixed-use including offices, clinics, hotel apartments, and a 5-star hotel, gym and an "Infinity Pool".



He added that they have contracted with Arkan to ensure the highest quality standards in engineering designs, especially as the company aims to keep pace with the state's trends in terms of sustainability and fourth-generation cities, and the project was designed on the letter (L) to ensure a panoramic view of all project units, in addition to To comply with green environment standards and rationalization of energy consumption, as the built-up area doesn't exceed 30% of the project.



NJD is building "Green Avenue" residential project in the Administrative Capital, on an area of ​​11.6 acres, in a prime location in R7, near the Green River, including 490 housing units.



The company is developing Jura project in El Galala City in Ain Sokhna, directly on the Red Sea, on an area of ​​10 acres.



Eng. Gerges Youssef, Chairman of NJD, said that the company has a great experience of more than 15 years, and has implemented more than 2,000 housing units in New Cairo, El Shorouk and New Heliopolis, the New Capital, and El Galala City.



NJD is planning to expand in the Egyptian market through a well-studied strategy aimed at keeping pace with the urban growth pursued by the state to build a new republic, based on the good reputation and successes achieved by the company during the past years, and a desire to provide a distinctive real estate product that achieves the highest investment return for customers, especially at a time when real estate has proven that A safe haven even in light of global economic tensions.

