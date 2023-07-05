Boutique interior design consultancy, Moy, has opened its doors in Dubai, specializing in luxury interiors for residential, F&B, retail and commercial office projects. The firm was founded by interior designer and entrepreneur Aleksandra Mojse. Since launching, the studio has secured high-profile projects, including a 440-square meter private members club, which is currently in the schematic stage, a two-bedroom apartment in DIFC in collaboration with a prominent real estate agency, and several other residential projects. The team has also completed the concept for Aleksandra’s family business, Mojse Jewelry, one of the oldest and most renowned jewelry shops in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Before founding Moy, Aleksandra worked for several international design studios in Dubai, including HBA Group. She was most recently with Ellington Group developing multi-family residential buildings, exclusive villas, and private residences.

Moy combines a team of design and technical specialists offering a range of services, which include interior design, lighting design, space planning, consulting, show apartment styling and set design.

Founder and Managing Director Aleksandra commented: “It’s an exciting time for the UAE’s interiors industry where clients want to push the boundaries to create truly individual spaces. We take influences from the latest trends and technologies but we also strive to deliver timeless interiors that align with our clients’ broader vision.”

She added: “Starting my studio is something I have been working towards for several years, as I built the practical and commercial skills required to run a business and underpin my industry knowledge. I am now passionate about sharing my lessons with young designers who are embarking on their own entrepreneurial journey. Navigating this path to success is a topic I was proud to speak about as part of a panel discussion at INDEX earlier this month.”

Raised in Serbia, Aleksandra attended a specialized high school focused on interior design and has a Master’s in Architectural Lighting and Design Management. As a lighting enthusiast, its potential to transform interiors and influence people’s perceptions is an element she focuses on throughout her work.

