Dubai, UAE – This December, a pioneering event that unites sport, sustainability and health, will take place in Dubai. Sport Impact Summit is set to make waves, aiming to bring together world-class athletes, sports organisations, sports teams, academics, the green finance community, and corporations in a bid to change the world through the power of sport.

Hosted at the Atlantis hotel, The Palm, Dubai on December 4th and 5th 2024, this trailblazing summit promises to create powerful narratives, drawing on the influence of sports stars to inspire a billion people to take action for the planet's wellbeing and their own health.

Leading the charge at the inaugural event is Sky Sports News presenter and broadcaster, David Garrido and Paralympian, Marc Woods.

As Sky Sports News’ sustainability lead, Garrido is perfectly placed to co-host the summit’s two-day agenda. “We live in an unhealthy world,” explains Garrido. “Over eight billion people are affected by the relentless impact of climate change. We need to inspire a comeback. If we want to overturn this deficit and create a healthier world, we must fight back, unite, and tackle the challenges head-on.”

Woods is a 12-time paralympic medallist and since hanging up his goggles he has been championing equality, inclusion and transformative change for organisations globally. “I’m proud to be leading the charge and co-host this groundbreaking event,” comments Woods. “Sport Impact Summit is an inclusive event, and everyone has their part to play if we are to make a difference.”

This summit isn’t just about talking; it’s about doing. It’s set to inspire action through the star power of its sports heroes and channel funding into global initiatives that make a tangible difference to both the planet and its people.

Mike Ford, co-founder of the Sport Impact Summit, brings nearly three decades of expertise in driving human behaviour change. “Sport has a unique power to unite like nothing else,” Ford explains. “It's a powerful educational tool and one of significant influence. With Sport Impact Summit, we aim to drive change and support sustainability and health projects worldwide, including further investment in sport sustainability programmes.”

Former first-class cricketer and fellow co-founder, Sean Morris, echoes the urgency. “We can no longer stand by as spectators. Sport Impact Summit is our call to arms for both sustainability in sport and for sport in sustainability. The time for action is now. It is going to take teamwork and collaboration to change the score.”

Michael Gietzen, CEO of a leading global events agency and another co-founder, emphasises the collective responsibility. “We’re bringing together the world’s most influential figures from sports, science, and commerce as our Impact Champions. Their stories will inspire others to join this collective effort towards a more sustainable and healthier world.”

As we march towards December, the Sport Impact Summit will continue to reveal its star-studded lineup of Impact Champions and Partners. The message is clear: the game is on, and failure is not an option.

For more details, visit www.sportimpactsummit.com