Trevi’s CEO: The app targets to reach 11.4 million potential users in Egypt over the next 5 years.

Trevi focuses on empowering users through innovative loyalty programs aligned with everyday spending habits.

Cairo – Trevi, a newly launched e-payment and loyalty app, is set to transform Egypt’s digital financial landscape with seamless, secure, and rewarding transactions. As the demand for digital financial services grows, Trevi reinforces the government’s drive toward financial inclusion, providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to the needs of today’s digital consumers.

Ensuring secure transactions, Trevi partners with Paymob to support payments via debit cards, credit cards, ValU, and QR codes, with NFC integration coming soon. Through this, Trevi delivers a seamless digital payment experience, offering instant cashback & rewards with no cap, exclusive lifestyle perks, and personalized financial insights. Users can also manage household spending through the Family Wallet feature.

Antony Sobhy, CEO of Trevi and a recognized expert in financial solutions and loyalty programs across the EMEA region shared his insights on the company’s mission: “Trevi is transforming how consumers manage their finances by combining secure transactions with innovative loyalty programs tailored to their spending habits. With projections that Egypt's fintech & Digital Payments’ market will reach $157.86 billion by year 2029, "Trevi" is entering the Egyptian market at a pivotal time, targeting 11.4 million potential users over the next 5 years. With projections of reaching $2.8 billion total payments from the abovementioned potential users by 2029. As we establish ourselves in Egypt, we are also gearing up for regional expansion into Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Lebanon, Morocco, Libya, and Iraq, contributing to fintech growth and innovation across the North Africa and Levant (NALP) region, and aiming to keep empowering our users.”

Trevi stands out by partnering up with a wide range of merchants—including fine dining, jewelry, fashion, electronics, and grocery retailers. It allows users to enjoy exclusive access to events, activities, and concierge services through Trevi Lifestyle, further elevating their experience. Users can also book flights and other travel services, receiving immediate perks for their bookings. Trevi continues to prioritize user security while expanding its features. Upcoming updates include Trevi Spaces for managing shared expenses, a Save Now Pay Later (SNPL) feature to protect against inflation, and Lending & Leasing services for mortgages, car loans, education, and weddings.