Dubai, UAE — Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, has launched the FedEx Import Tool (FiT), a cutting-edge solution designed to address the increasing complexities and volumes of imports in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This timely launch is noteworthy as the UAE experienced a 7 percent increase in merchandise imports, reaching US $449 billion in 2023, positioning the Emirates as the 16th largest importer in the world[1]. Hence, there is a greater need for smarter, more efficient solutions to manage the complexities of the import sector.

FiT, with its integration of advanced technology and user-focused design, is set to transform the import process, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and the overall end-to-end shipment journey. Originally developed in India, FiT is strategically being introduced across key Middle East, Indian Sub-continent, and Africa markets – including the UAE.

Key features of this comprehensive, single-window platform include:

A unified self-service platform to streamline the shipping process by centralizing document management and shipment tracking.

A dashboard for greater visibility into every stage of the import shipments.

Proactive notifications to expedite the clearance process and minimize delays.

A direct payment feature for paying customs duties and taxes online.

Round-the-clock monitoring allows shippers and importers to track their shipments up to 90 days after pickup.

“Innovation that surpasses customer expectations is at the heart of everything we do. Understanding customer pain points has guided the development of FiT, ensuring we use the latest technology and automation to address their specific needs. FiT is poised to simplify and accelerate the import processes, providing businesses with enhanced efficiency, transparency, and reliability. This not only equips them to compete but also win in today’s competitive global landscape,” said Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President of FedEx, Marketing, Middle East, Indian Sub-continent, and Africa (MEISA).

FedEx remains dedicated to prioritizing customer needs in our innovation efforts, aiming to not only respond but also anticipate the changing demands of global commerce. The launch of FiT is a testament to this commitment, reinforcing the company’s dedication to contributing positively to the UAE’s growth and supporting government initiatives aimed at enhancing the nation's import capabilities.

For more information on the FiT tool, please visit the FedEx Import Tool page.

