Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Outletcity Metzingen; Europe’s largest luxury retail outlet and a dream city for fashion lovers, has celebrated the return of the direct flights between Dubai and Stuttgart with New and Exclusive VIP Shopping Packages & VIP Pass; tailored to captivate the heart and mind of GCC customers; whether they are traveling as individuals, delegations, corporate groups, or VIP personalities.

The two weekly flights from Dubai to Stuttgart reintroduced after a seven-year absence, will offer passengers a convenient connection to a luxury shopping shuttle service that links the airport directly to the premier European outlet; in a joyful 30-minute drive journey that can’t fail to impress visitors from GCC with natural landscapes and scenery.

Operated by Eurowings, the flights run every Wednesday and Saturday from Dubai International Airport, and every Thursday and Sunday from Stuttgart Airport. The Shopping Shuttle runs from Stuttgart to Outletcity Metzingen and back every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday while trains and rental cars are also conveniently available.

Situated in the picturesque city of Metzingen, Outletcity Metzingen boasts high-quality window displays; catering to both high-end enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike.

The world-renowned shopping destination is characterized by its friendly and knowledgeable staff, various dining and accommodation options, and endless selection of styles and reduced prices for over 170 top and luxury brands. The deal gets even better as most of the designer products come with heavily reduced prices, up to 70%* off throughout the year.

Tailored specifically for GCC travelers, the newly introduced Exclusive VIP Shopping Packages & VIP Pass are now available with bookings at designated travel agencies and tour operator offices across the UAE and the GCC counties. Whether they’re travelling as individuals or large groups, the VIP Shopping Packages & VIP Pass offer the perfect winter escape with generous 10% additional discount, special reception & welcome drinks, free F&B vouchers, gifts and exclusive pre-arranged VIP trips.

For several years Outletcity Metzingen has been a famous attraction, offering everything from high-end fashion to gourmet experiences within its exquisite, award-winning complexes. The picturesque town of Metzingen, located in Southwest Germany is ideal for a day trip from cities like Stuttgart, Baden-Baden, Munich, Frankfurt, and Zurich, whether for shopping, leisure, cultural, or medical tourism.

Outletcity Metzingen hosts a wide selection of restaurants that offer vegan, vegetarian, European and Asian dining options. Services include a Tax refund Center, luggage storage, prayer rooms, free WIFI and an on-site hotel that is set to be open in January 2024. For premium and contemporary shopping experience, the Welcome Center that speaks in many international languages, has been extended by a VIP Lounge.

Outletcity Metzingen has recently concluded a five-day GCC roadshow, marking the end of a successful campaign in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, organised under The German National Tourist Office. The roadshow aimed at fostering relationships with regional travel industry players and gain insights with local tourism professionals and media partners in the Arabian Gulf.

Says Angela Rieger, International Partnership Manager, Outletcity Metzingen: “We are thrilled to welcome the new direct flights from Dubai and our beloved customers on board. We're celebrating this exciting news not only with great discounts at our 170 brands but also with VIP Services to offer customers from the Arabian Gulf and beyond an unparalleled shopping experience. Our recent 5-day roadshow in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries concluded on a high note, and we are proud that Outletcity Metzingen is gaining recognition within the travel industry in the Arabian Gulf, as well as among shopping enthusiasts and travelers in this region.”