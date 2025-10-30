Dubai, UAE: Check Trusty has launched in the UAE as the first community-led, verified review site, connecting residents with qualified home improvement experts. The independent platform takes away the hassle for homeowners and tenants, whether they need a minor repair or a full-scale renovation.

Designed for easy access, with no app download or log-ins required, users can browse the profiles of recommended professionals, view portfolios and project images, read community reviews, and compare credentials all in one place, before connecting directly with their chosen experts via phone call or WhatsApp. Categories cover a wide range of areas from AC cleaning, plumbing, and painting to swimming pool design, landscaping, and interior fit-out.

According to Deep Market Insights analysis, the UAE’s home improvement market was valued at $37.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $56.53 billion by 2033. However, while the sector is expanding fast, many residents struggle to find reliable companies that deliver high standards. Check Trusty has been designed to level the market up and enhance the home improvement experience for all parties.

Becoming a member allows companies to earn a ‘Verified by Check Trusty’ badge and gain exposure in an online environment where people are actively seeking quality services. The platform does not charge a commission and providers retain control of the client relationship throughout the process.

Emad Maktari, Founder & CEO of Check Trusty, explained: “As UAE residents spend more than ever on home improvements, they need experts they can trust to make that investment worthwhile. And with so many people relocating, expectations are higher than ever. Most expats are used to being able to browse reviews, portfolios, and credentials before choosing a service. In a world where we automatically check reviews before booking a hotel or a restaurant, and taxi drivers can even rate their customers, it doesn’t make sense that we don’t do the same for companies entering our homes. These important decisions shouldn’t feel like a gamble.

“Check Trusty makes it easy to find, compare, and connect with the right expert, and feel good about the work you are having done. As well as benefitting customers, we also want to support the firms who work hard to establish an excellent reputation. Working in senior recruitment for over 20 years taught me the power of trust. Rather than simply being another directory, I wanted to create a platform that puts credibility first for everyone’s benefit.”

Every expert on Check Trusty is carefully verified before being listed on the platform. Once a company registers its interest, the team reviews their details and conducts a follow-up call or an in-person visit. Each provider must upload all the necessary documentation, along with any relevant professional qualifications and Dubai Municipality approvals. Three recent client references are also required.

Central to the platform are the customer reviews, which are all double-checked to make sure that they are genuine. If a company receives a negative review, they are given the chance to resolve the issue. Persistent issues can result in the provider being removed from the platform.

Check Trusty’s full team is based in the UAE, supporting the country’s digital ecosystem and ensuring the platform continues to reflect local needs. The company is currently developing AI technology that will make home improvement planning even easier, helping users visualise their ideas before any work begins.

Check Trusty is an innovative, community-led review platform that connects UAE residents with verified home improvement professionals. Founded by entrepreneur Emad Maktari, who has lived in the UAE for 20 years, it empowers consumers to find, compare, and connect with qualified experts across a wide range of services — from plumbing and painting to landscaping and interior fit-out. Every company listed on Check Trusty is carefully vetted, providing users with genuine reviews and confirmed credentials.