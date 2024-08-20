Muscat: With a keen focus on customer-centricity, Sohar Islamic Sohar International's Islamic window has announced a new, dedicated call center number: +968 2473 0037, available 24/7 to serve our customers. This initiative is complemented by an upgraded Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system designed to enhance the customer experience. The new IVR system offers intuitive and efficient navigation, ensuring that callers are seamlessly connected to the appropriate contact. This development underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and personalized digital experiences to our valued customers.

Commenting on the new developments, Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said, “Through our new call center number and advanced IVR system, Sohar Islamic demonstrates its commitment to service excellence and personalized offerings. By integrating state-of-the-art technology, the enhancements to our IVR system not only streamline transactions but also fortify security measures, accelerate service delivery, and enhance overall convenience. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in the realm of digital customer engagement within the Islamic banking sector.”

In addition to phone support, customers can now access the bank’s call center through various communication channels ensuring assistance is always just a click or call away, no matter where customers are. The revamped IVR system includes advanced self-service options, enabling customers to perform several tasks independently and seamlessly, saving waiting time in queues. These options include self-authentication via IVR, card activation (Credit and Prepaid Cards), PIN reset, and account balance check. Moreover, the priority of blocking cards, Mobile Banking App, and Internet Banking as protection tools to our esteemed customers. Going beyond measures, with subject matter experts dedicated to applications of retail products and services, it will make it easier for both our existing and new customers to conveniently request their preferred product/service. This empowers Sohar International’s customers to manage their banking needs at their convenience anytime, anywhere.

Sohar Islamic’s service development relies on a deep understanding of customer needs, gained through continuous multi-channel communication. The upgraded IVR system is central to this approach, enabling the bank to collect critical feedback and insights. This dynamic feedback loop allows Sohar Islamic to refine its offerings, ensuring they consistently surpass customer expectations. By integrating the IVR system as a strategic touchpoint, the bank responds to shifting customer preferences, reaffirming its dedication to providing exceptional and relevant banking experiences. Sohar Islamic continues to deliver an unparalleled banking experience, reflecting the bank’s ongoing efforts to adapt to customer needs and set new benchmarks in the Islamic banking sector.

