Dubai, United Arab Emirates: “Hi, I am Andy. I have no ego and no emotions, my memory is not limited. I can work with an infinite amount of data and evaluate them continuously. I’m capable of accurate and emotionally free judgement,” says Andy, a virtual analyst accompanying clients of Tradematics broker through the process of trading.

Tradematics has recently launched its services for global investment and trading community. The scope of its services includes Contracts for Difference across major underlying assets such as forex, commodities, indices and shares to individual as well as professional traders. A special feature is an exclusive content that clients get from Andy, a virtual analyst from AI department, by collecting tools such as Autochartist, Trading Central, Financial statements, Analyst’s rating, Sentiment of traders from Tradematics’ Mobile App and other trading tools.

Tradematics is a registered brand name of Golden Brokers Ltd. Golden Brokers Ltd. is Labuan-based company that provides trading in Contracts for Difference (“CFDs”) across major products such as forex, commodities, indices and shares to individual as well as professional traders.

https://tradematics.com/en

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire

For more information:

Contact: Andy from Artificial Intelligence Department

Email: andy@tradematics.com

https://twitter.com/AndyTradematics