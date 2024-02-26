Dubai, UAE – The multi-brand bicycle boutique Wowbikes and Electra Bicycle Company (Electra brand belongs to the TREK) bring new perspectives to the development of cycling culture in the UAE by introducing to the market premium European and American brands that were not previously available in the country.

This development is set to redefine the cycling landscape, emphasizing a shift towards electric bicycles for leisure and fitness, with a spotlight on brands like Schindelhauer, RUFF, Benno, and Vello. These manufacturers aim to cater to the diverse needs of cyclists, offering a unique blend of comfort, style, and innovation. Furthermore, through the efforts of Wowbikes and the Electra Bicycle Company, the UAE market now boasts access to premium cycling accessories from distinguished brands such as Brooks and Ulac.

Scientific evidence indicates that individuals using electric bicycles tend to ride more frequently and cover longer distances compared to those using manual bicycles1. This becomes particularly relevant in Dubai and Abu-Dhabi, given their vast distances and occasionally challenging terrain. The introduction of new electric bicycle brands aligns seamlessly with the local government's initiatives to promote bicycle transportation in the UAE, fostering a cycling culture.

Among the noteworthy brands, RUFF is recognized for its premium models, including the impressive Ruffian, and Vello is known for pioneering the reinvention of folding bikes. In the Benno range, there are electric bicycles distinguished by a unique set of features. These are cargo bicycles designed to effortlessly carry up to 200 kilograms of cargo or accommodate two child passengers simultaneously. Benno's bicycles, renowned for their versatility, serve the rescue services in Switzerland, and in the Emirates, they emerge not only as a dynamic leisure option but also as a delightful source of recreation and practical transportation for parents with children.

"As enthusiasts of cycling culture, we perceive our mission as providing residents in the UAE with the opportunity to discover a comfortable urban bicycle that perfectly aligns with their needs. For some, the bicycle will serve as a primary mode of transportation, while for others, it will serve as a source of leisure. Whether someone needs a bicycle for transporting children to school or for beach outings with friends, we aspire to facilitate the integration of bicycles into as many lives as possible. This commitment is the driving force behind our decision to introduce new brands to the market", commented Raimond Mednis, CEO of Wowbikes and the Electra Bicycle Company store at Bluewaters island.

Aligned with this goal, Wowbikes and the Electra Bicycle Company are also expanding their presence in the UAE market by partnering with Virgin Megatore. Special branded zones showcasing bicycles by Electra, RUFF, Pashley, Moulton and other premium European and American brands are already open in Virgin Megastores at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. Also the compact corners with the bicycles from the range of Wowbikes have found homes in prominent shopping destinations like Mercato Mall, Hills Mall, Galleria Mall (Abu Dhabi), and City Centre Al Zahia (Sharjah). The near future holds the promise of an exceptional experience with the unveiling of a special dedicated Electra and Wowbikes zone at Virgin Megastore in Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi). This specialized zone at Yas Mall is poised to become the flagship destination for enthusiasts, embodying the essence of Electra and Wowbikes in the emirate.

Brands Overview:

Wowbikes is a premier multi-brand bicycle boutique, offering a curated selection of top-notch bicycles. Its flagship store, operating under the name Electra Bicycle Company since March 2023 on the Bluewaters Island, serves as a haven for cycling enthusiasts. Beyond the island, Wowbikes extends its presence with dedicated retail spaces strategically positioned in prestigious Virgin Megastore outlets, including prominent locations such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates. This dynamic network ensures that cycling aficionados have convenient access to a diverse range of high-quality bikes and accessories

Electra Bicycle Company specializes in the production of comfort bikes. It was founded in 1993 in California, USA. The company has its representative offices in the American, European, and Russian markets. Electra annually updates its model range which features bicycles for comfortable riding. These include cruisers, classic Northern European bikes (Dutch bicycles), traditional European bikes, comfortable city bikes, beach, vintage and electric bikes, as well as a lineup of children's bikes. The range includes accessories that allow you to customize the bike, from bells to baskets, as well as cycling clothing. Electra uses the patented Flat Foot Technology to manufacture bikes, which allows for effortless pedaling and provides an anatomically correct riding position by lowering the center of gravity for better control while cycling. Now being a part of the Trek Bicycle Corporation, Electra is recognized as the world's leading manufacturer of comfort bikes.

RUFF Cycles is a distinctive brand known for its unique and bold approach to bicycle design. Originating in Germany, RUFF Cycles has gained recognition for crafting unconventional and eye-catching bicycles that blend vintage aesthetics with modern functionality. The brand's commitment to creativity and innovation is evident in its diverse range of urban bikes and custom components, appealing to cycling enthusiasts seeking a blend of style and performance. With an emphasis on individuality and a rebellious spirit, RUFF Cycles has carved out a niche in the cycling industry, offering riders a distinctive riding experience.

Vello is an innovative bicycle brand celebrated for its commitment to folding bike design and portability. Originating from Austria, Vello has earned acclaim for its sleek and compact folding bicycles that seamlessly integrate convenience with performance. The brand's dedication to cutting-edge engineering is reflected in its range of foldable bikes equipped with advanced features, catering to urban commuters and adventurers alike. Vello's emphasis on functionality and design has positioned it as a noteworthy player in the cycling market, offering riders a stylish and practical solution for on-the-go transportation.

Benno Bikes, founded in 2015 by Benno Baenziger, is a notable bicycle brand recognized for its emphasis on utility and versatile design. Hailing from the United States, Benno has gained acclaim for creating practical and adaptable bicycles that cater to the needs of modern urban living. The brand's commitment to functionality is evident in its range of cargo bikes and commuter-friendly models, designed to offer convenience without compromising style. Benno Baenziger's innovative approach to bike design, with a focus on utility and comfort, has positioned Benno Bikes as a reliable choice for riders seeking practicality and versatility in their daily commuting and lifestyle.

Moulton is an internationally recognized bicycle manufacturer. The company was founded in the UK in 1962. The bicycle was designed by Alex Moulton, who developed MINI cars in the 1950s. He introduced an innovative technology, the FLEXITOR® hydraulic suspension, which compensates for road vibration without losing pedalling energy. Moulton has a track record of numerous innovative technologies that have redefined cycling, including the reduction of weight and increasing the rigidity of the structure by means of a space frame made of aerospace grade steel. Moulton bikes hold the world upright bike speed record of 82 km/h. Moulton bikes are used in ultra-distance time trials.

Pashley is a British bicycle manufacturer with a rich heritage dating back to 1926. Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Pashley is renowned for crafting high-quality and traditional bicycles. The company specializes in hand-building a diverse range of bicycles, including classic city bikes, traditional roadsters, and timeless tandems. Their bikes often feature elegan t designs, sturdy frames, and attention to detailEach bike is assembled by a team of experienced craftsmen who build the bikes individually to ensure a high level of quality and durability. Pashley bicycles at various times could be found in the collections of King George V, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III.

Brooks is a renowned brand specializing in cycling accessories, known for its commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Founded in 1866 in England, Brooks has established itself as a leading manufacturer of premium bicycle saddles, handlebar grips, and other cycling-related gear. The brand is celebrated for its traditional leather craftsmanship, combining timeless design with advanced technology to create durable and comfortable products. With a rich heritage in the cycling industry, Brooks continues to be a favorite among cycling enthusiasts who value both style and functionality in their biking accessories.

Schindelhauer is a German brand recognized for its sleek and minimalist approach to bicycle design. Founded in 2009 in Berlin, the company has gained acclaim for producing high-quality urban bicycles that seamlessly blend form and function. Schindelhauer Bikes are characterized by their clean lines, durable frames, and innovative belt drive systems, offering a low-maintenance and efficient alternative to traditional chain-driven bikes. The brand's commitment to craftsmanship, attention to detail, and emphasis on urban mobility make Schindelhauer a popular choice for cyclists seeking a stylish and reliable means of transportation in city environments.

Ulac is a prominent brand specializing in bicycle accessories, renowned for its commitment to innovative design and security solutions. Founded in Taiwan, Ulac has established itself as a leading manufacturer of high-quality bike locks, helmets, and other cycling-related accessories. The brand is known for its focus on combining functionality with contemporary aesthetics, offering cyclists stylish yet reliable solutions for their safety and convenience. Ulac's products often feature advanced materials and cutting-edge technology, reflecting the brand's dedication to providing cyclists with top-notch accessories that enhance their riding experience while prioritizing security and style.

