Dubai, UAE: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, has opened its first open-mall store at City Walk, Dubai. An extension to New Balance’s existing chain of stores, the new location brings New Balance’s innovative athleisure range to the city’s vibrant hotspot, promising a unique shopping experience designed to inspire. Expanding the brand’s footprint in the UAE, the latest store represents a major milestone, with New Balance now having a presence of 8 stores in the country.

Marking the celebration on November 6th, New Balance is inviting sneaker enthusiasts to experience “Sneak Back” - a special launch event embodying the spirit of the good ol’ 2000s, while showcasing new models of the brand’s expertly crafted MADE collection and New Energy launches. The free-entry event will offer a range of experiences including:

A Charms Station: Guests can personalize their sneakers with charms, adding their own flair to their New Balance footwear, both new and old.

A life DJ: DJ Shef Codes will spin classic tracks from the 2000s, setting a nostalgic vibe at the grand opening.

Build-Your-Own Açaí Bar: A tribute to modern wellness trends, New Balance will also be hosting a customizable açaí bar, offering guests a healthy treat as they explore the new space.

Candy Station: Featuring popular sweets from the early 2000s, the station will bring back iconic flavors for a sweet nostalgic touch.

Photo Booth: With a retro-inspired setup, the photo booth will allow guests to capture their iconic moments with New Balance as they don their personal style.

Disposable Kodak Cameras: Guests can snap candid moments throughout the event with Kodak film cameras.

Interactive Podcast: Hosted by renowned sneaker culture voices Edmund Jay and Mark, guests have a chance to participate in the live podcast, featuring insights into sneaker trends and tips

Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa & India, commented: "Opening our first store at City Walk is an exciting milestone for New Balance in the region. The concept came to life with a vision to offer a space that not only showcases our latest products but also serves as a hub for the local community. This store represents our commitment to delivering the best in performance and style, and we look forward to connecting with our customers in new and meaningful ways."

The City Walk store will house a wide selection of New Balance products, from performance-focused running and training shoes to stylish lifestyle sneakers and athleisure wear. With interactive experiences and expert advice on offer, New Balance City Walk sets a new standard for the brand’s retail presence in the Middle East.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global: newbalancepr@currentglobal.com

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 9,000 associates around the globe, and in 2023 reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.