Jeddah, KSA: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence, announced the opening of its fifth store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its second store in the vibrant city of Jeddah. Strategically located within the popular U Walk Jeddah, the new store offers a memorable shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.

As New Balance continues its expansion within the MENA region, its glocalization strategy has brought the brand closer to the communities within several countries. As a key market within the region, Saudi Arabia presents significant opportunities for New Balance to deepen its connection and strengthen its presence in the country.

Jeddah, a dynamic city with a growing passion for sports and fitness, is an ideal location for New Balance’s fifth store in the Kingdom. With U Walk Jeddah being a popular destination for retail, the addition of the New Balance store will enhance the shopping experience, providing consumers access to high-quality footwear, apparel and accessories.

The store will feature New Balance’s innovative Metro Flex concept allowing consumers to shop the full brand collection in an immersive environment. This concept enables seamless and frequent transformations of the retail space, engaging with the dynamism of seasons, events and occasions through their own shopping atmosphere for an engaging brand experience.

With the aim to provide consumers the best-in-class category experiences not only from a storytelling and product perspective but also from the lens of a curated consumer journey, the Metro Flex concept store at U Walk Jeddah presents a diverse array of offerings. Customers can discover a comprehensive selection of performance running shoes, walking shoes, training footwear, and stylish lifestyle sneakers, alongside a curated collection of performance and athleisure apparel.

Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa & India, said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the opening of our store in U Walk Jeddah. The latest store opening in the citymarks yet another significant milestone that solidifies our aspiration for New Balance’s retail expansion. New Balance remains dedicated to driving innovation in performance technology, delivering premium comfort to athletes worldwide. The brand looks to continue its growth whilst bringing together communities and fans alike through a shared passion for running, comfort, and fashion.”

With 4 new stores launched this year alone and more planned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco by the end of 2024, New Balance remains committed to enhancing its presence and accessibility throughout the region.

