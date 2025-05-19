RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: In a ground-breaking study, researchers at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) have highlighted the significant impact of enterovirus infections on public health in the Gulf region, particularly among children, through analysis of reports of cases in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area.

The research investigated the characteristics of enterovirus and the mechanisms by which this virus infection leads to disease. In addition, it presented major diagnostic tools employed in enterovirus detection.

Enterovirus and rhinovirus, also known as the common cold virus, belong to the same family of viruses that are a major cause of respiratory infections, particularly in children. The number of reported cases of enterovirus varies annually across Arabian Gulf countries. However, the reported cases demonstrate that enteroviral infections are highly common in children with serious illnesses such as brain inflammation or meningitis.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, said: “Enteroviruses are known in this region to triggering major illnesses, but not much research has been done in this field. I complement AURAK researchers for venturing into this critical area and providing pointers to health authorities on how to combat these viruses that have the potential to develop into a major health concern.”

The study is published in the peer-reviewed journal Viruses, a publication that serves as an advanced forum for studies of viruses. Two AURAK biotechnology students, Mohammed Ayyub and Joshua George Thomas, co-authored the study, supervised by Dr. Rawad Hodeify, Associate Professor of Medical Biotechnology and Department Chair at AURAK.

Dr. Rawad Hodeify, Associate Professor – Medical Biotechnology, said: “Our study demonstrates that enterovirus infections in the Arabian Gulf countries have been associated with a wide array of diseases, ranging from mild symptoms to severe and life-threatening conditions, especially in infants and children. Reported cases demonstrate epidemic potential of the virus. We hope our insights are helpful to policymakers, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders in Arabian Gulf states working to battle viral infections.”

According to Dr. Hodeify, in the presence of a normal immune system, most enterovirus infections are associated with mild or no symptoms. Some children can develop more serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, inflammation of eyes, and gastrointestinal complications such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and mouth sores a rash on the hands and feet. In advanced stages, infection with enterovirus can cause inflammation of the brain and spinal cord tissue leading to permanent damage in the brain and nerves which can lead to paralysis or death.

As enterovirus infections being asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, these diseases may be unnoticed till more serious symptoms develop. The study provides an overview of various sensitive detection methods that can be used to ensure accurate identification of the virus.

Based on the findings, the AURAK study provides several recommendations. First, communities, schools, and nurseries, should be educated on the signs, symptoms, and prevention of enteroviral infections. Second, policymakers, public health organizations, and governments should invest in additional infrastructure and real-time surveillance to identify and respond to viral outbreaks more quickly. Third, funding agencies and governments should increase funding for research at all levels including basic and translational research and vaccine development. Fourth, hospitals and testing centers should invest in sensitive, rapid diagnostic tools to detect enteroviruses early and accurately. Finally, healthcare facilities and public health organizations should implement better data sharing systems to identify and control outbreaks, monitor disease trends, and save lives.

