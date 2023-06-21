Muscat. ahlibank, committed to providing an exceptional, seamless and convenient digital experience, has launched the new ahliExpress Multifunctional machine at Mall of Oman. This initiative aligns with the bank's efforts to bring its services closer to clients and enhance accessibility.

The state-of-the-art ahliExpress Multifunctional machine is aimed at delivering round-the-clock, digital banking services. With faster processing and responses, the device will expedite transaction time and offer a unique experience to new and existing customers. As part of ahlibank’s endeavors to embrace digitalization, the machine guarantees top-notch services that are current and in tune with global digital trends.

Commenting on the launch of the new Multifunctional machine, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution at ahlibank, said, “By expanding our operations and offering new avenues to our customers, we have strengthened our digital footprint in the country. Customers seeking new and innovative products should feel right at home with this device. The Multifunctional machine will not only deliver an exceptional digital banking experience, but will also drive our goal of fostering a digital economy. This device also reflects our mission to exceed customer expectations and sustain our growth in the market.”

“Embracing digitalization is a part of ahlibank's contribution to achieving Oman Vision 2040. Digital solutions like the ahliExpress Multifunctional machine are a step towards enhancing the country's social development and supporting its economic growth. The bank's technologically advanced and innovative services have provided ease and convenience to our customers.” he added.

With this technology, new customers can open accounts, and existing customers can open additional accounts, as well as update profiles and Civil ID or resident cards, print account statements and chequebooks seamlessly, and contact ahliconnect for support directly. The device can also issue new and supplementary debit cards, enabling debit card activation, and replacement, and increasing the daily withdrawal limit. In addition, customers can also change their purchase limit, therefore carrying out their banking needs at any time.

ahlibank offers a comprehensive suite of exceptional services. It aims to instill a culture of financial development and stability. With its vision of cultivating a dynamic banking environment, the bank provides top-class retail, commercial, and investment banking solutions. With its unique and holistic portfolio, ahlibank continues to grow in the competitive industry.