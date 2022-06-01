Muscat: With a keen focus on customer experience and innovation, National Finance, the leading finance company in Oman, was ranked as the ‘Best Non-Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC)’ at the Oman Banking and Finance Awards, held under the seventh edition of the New Age Banking Summit (NABS). The coveted title was awarded in the basis of the Best Banks and NBFC Survey in Oman. As one of the most sought-after awards in the industry, the survey follows stringent guidelines, thorough analysis of different factors, and require NBFCs to adhere to a host of distinct criteria.

The event was conducted at the Al Bustan Palace - A Ritz - Carlton Hotel and welcomed as its Chief Guest and keynote speaker, H.E. Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of the Central Bank of Oman. The event was hosted by H.E. Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani and supported by Oman Banks Association. The summit witnessed the participation of senior-to-mid level bankers, FinTech experts, finance and investment professionals, insurance specialists, and business consultants. As one of the key events in business, it was attended by over 150 select industry leaders. On behalf of National Finance, Mr. Hilal Al Abri – Head of Branches at National Finance received the award.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Al Abri said, “This award attests our ability to continuously develop and deliver innovative solutions that address the needs of our customers and set new benchmarks in the industry. One of our strategy component is that we place immense importance on swift, convenient, and seamless access to financial solutions. Our continued growth and accolades such as the ‘Best NBFC’ are an indication that our efforts are geared in the right direction. We usually capitalise on such opportunities and use it as a motivation to keep excelling.”

Committed to playing a vital role in spearheading transformational change in the sector, fuelling growth, and advocating innovative practices, programs, and projects in the market, National Finance seeks to provide safe, efficient, and transparent financial solutions for corporates, SMEs and individuals alike. At the same time, it also seeks to enable individuals to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities, therefore, encouraging entrepreneurship in the country. Through its dedicated efforts, National Finance has been consistently contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the country.

