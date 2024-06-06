Dubai; United Arab Emirates: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has been appointed as Payment Processor – Issuing by Airtel, one of the largest telecoms operators in Africa. This marks a major development amidst Network’s growing portfolio of issuer processing collaborations within the continent.

Network International's expertise and market experience spanning 50 countries, its track record of serving over 200 financial institutions and facilitating more than 1.6 billion transactions coupled with its in-depth knowledge of the African market make it an ideal partner for Airtel.

This collaboration is poised to be a catalyst for Airtel's continued provision of cutting-edge mobile services within the continent and beyond. Leveraging Network International's expertise, Airtel is well-equipped to navigate the dynamic landscape of digital finance, drive innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to its users and stakeholders.

The contract with Airtel involves a rollout across key Airtel markets, covering card issuance products.

Network will offer its expertise and technical support to Airtel, which includes a comprehensive range of products and services from transaction processing, card hosting and management, and online fraud prevention to APIs sandbox, internal reconciliation and settlement, and online access for Airtel users. The solution chosen by Airtel will provide its users the convenience and ease to access a wide range of both conventional mobile services and a new set of digital payment services, all through a smooth and elevated customer experience.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa and Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, commented: “Our collaboration with Airtel marks a major milestone for our outsourced payments services in Africa. It demonstrates our ability to successfully serve Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) via our fully-fledged processing solutions and our continued dedication and commitment to the African region. We are excited to support Airtel’s growth strategy and its business development plans for the entire continent.”

Ian Ferrao, Group CEO, Airtel Money - Airtel Africa PLC Airtel Group, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Network International to enhance our payment processing capabilities. This collaboration will enable us to deliver a superior customer experience and drive digital financial inclusion across Africa. Network International's proven track record and deep understanding of the African market will allow us to innovate and scale our services more effectively. Together, we will empower our users with seamless and secure payment solutions, fostering economic growth and inclusion in the communities we serve.”

Network International provides a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

It currently operates in 50 countries across the MEA region, including more than 40 African markets.

Airtel is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services in Africa, operating in 14 countries across the continent primarily in Central and West Africa. It serves over 140 million customers, including nearly 60 million data customers and over 36 million Airtel Money customers.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.

Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

www.airtel.africa