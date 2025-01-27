UAE: Network International LLC (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, has been appointed by Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, to enable acceptance of Jaywan cards issued by the bank at Network’s merchant terminals. Network will leverage its payment expertise to enable merchant acceptance of the UAE’s domestic card scheme, in partnership with Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE.

As the first major issuer, Emirates NBD will roll out Jaywan cards to customers, which will be accepted at the bank’s ATMs, Network terminals and e-payment gateways. Network will facilitate access to more than 60,000 merchant partners in the UAE across sectors including high-end retail, hospitality, electronics, jewellery, and hypermarkets.

As the leading acquirer in the region with more than 30 years of expertise in digital payment solutions, Network will power Jaywan cards enablement and contribute towards the UAE’s agenda of financial inclusion and stability.

Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Emirates NBD to power the first issued Jaywan cards in the UAE. As the country’s domestic card scheme, Jaywan will enable secure, seamless, and reliable transactions, leveraging Network’s deep expertise and merchant base. While Jaywan cards accelerate financial inclusion efforts in the UAE, the scheme also aligns with Network’s commitment to innovation and excellence, reinforcing its position as the local and regional leader in digital payment solutions.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Network International to issue the first Jaywan cards in the UAE. The partnership will help accelerate the ongoing momentum of establishing a robust digital payments ecosystem in the country, while giving our customers a secure and seamless payment solution. As a leading card issuer in the region, we see this as a strong opportunity to establish ourselves as a key player in the issuing space and support the UAE’s vision to become a cashless economy.”

Jan Pilbauer, CEO, Al Etihad Payments, said: “Jaywan is designed as a card system that serves the national objectives of financial stability and improving financial inclusion by building an accessible and affordable payments network for UAE residents. The partnership with Network International empowers merchants with seamless transaction capabilities. This collaboration will enable Emirates NBD customers to transact effortlessly across the UAE, enhancing their overall payments experience.”

The Jaywan domestic card scheme aims to advance the UAE national agenda of promoting digital payments by boosting cashless transactions across all segments of customers. These cards are available to all licensed financial institutions in the UAE, which will issue them to various customer segments. The roll out is planned in phases and will eventually enable UAE residents to make card-based transactions in select countries.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About Emirates NBD

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As at 30th September 2024, total assets were AED 956 billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 260 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 859 branches and 4,512 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 3.89 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.

About Al Etihad Payments

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), as the national payments entity in the UAE, plays a crucial role in developing and operating the best in-class national payments infrastructure. Driven by a mission to support the government's vision of a society less reliant on cash and national digitization, AEP strategically positions itself to provide innovative and interoperable payment solutions, enable financial institutions to enhance customer experience, and fortify a robust, efficient, and secure financial market infrastructure for the UAE.

For more information, please visit Al Etihad Payments website: www.aep.ae

