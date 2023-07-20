Dubai, UAE – Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has collaborated with MishiPay Ltd., the leading provider of mobile self-checkout technology, to introduce to its merchants innovative self-checkout solutions, designed exclusively for retail and convenience stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This cutting-edge technology helps transform the shopping experience for customers, offering convenience, efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

In today's fast-paced world, customers are seeking quicker and more convenient ways to shop and complete their purchases. The self-checkout solution addresses these needs by empowering shoppers to take control of their own checkout process. Mishipay offers a browser-based app technology, where merchants’ shoppers can now pick up an item they wish to buy, scan the barcode with their smartphone and pay for it in the app, and simply leave. No queueing: just Scan, Pay and Go. With its intuitive interface and advanced scanning capabilities, the solution provides a seamless and hassle-free shopping experience, revolutionizing the way customers interact in the retail world.

This collaboration aims to bring significant benefits to Network’s UAE-based retailers including luxury retail stores, travel retail, supermarkets, convenience stores, pop-up stores, residential pantry, self-service QSR, and more.

“Our collaboration with MishiPay further solidifies our position as a leader in payments innovation in the region. We are delighted to introduce our merchant base of retail and convenience store owners with a range of benefits from implementing this self-checkout solution, including increased transaction speed, reduced labor costs, improved accuracy, and enhanced customer satisfaction. By embracing this innovative technology, retailers can stay ahead in the industry and meet the evolving demands of their tech-savvy customers as well as enhance efficiency in their operations and drive business growth,” said Pankaj Kundra, Group Head of Products, Partnerships and Enterprises at Network International.

He added, “We will continue to work alongside technology innovators such as MishiPay to enhance support to our ever-growing merchant base for the accelerated shift towards digital payments in the UAE and across the MEA region.”

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Network to bring our self-checkout solution to retailers in the Middle East," said Mustafa Khanwala, CEO and Founder of MishiPay. "Our technology is designed to provide shoppers with a frictionless and convenient checkout experience, while also enabling retailers to streamline their operations and reduce costs. We look forward to working with Network and help retailers across the region offer a best-in-class shopping experience."

Network will initially focus on introducing MishiPay's mobile self-checkout solution to its merchants in the UAE, with plans to expand to other countries in the region in the future.

About Network International

Network International comprises a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, providing a full suite of technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquiring and processing services and a comprehensive ever-evolving range of value-added services.

Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and the group companies, including the DPO Group.

About MishiPay Ltd.

MishiPay is the world's leading provider of self-checkout technology. The company provides a mobile self-checkout (Scan & Go) and self-checkout kiosk solution. MishiPay is currently working with leading UK, Europe, and Asia retailers.

