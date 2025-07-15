UAE: Network International (Network), a leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with Wio Bank PJSC, the UAE’s leading digital bank, to offer digital lending solutions for SME merchants in the UAE.

As a part of this collaboration, Wio Bank’s lending products are now integrated into Network’s platform, an innovative digital merchant lending marketplace designed to simplify and accelerate access to credit for SMEs. The partnership aims to empower SME business owners with faster, more efficient access to credit facilities through an end-to-end digital journey.

Eligible merchants can apply for financing online, receive personalized loan offers from Wio Bank PJSC based on real-time transaction data from Network and complete the entire process, from loan application to loan disbursement, through a single platform.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, commented: “At Network International, our focus is on building innovative solutions for our customers. In line with this vision, we have established partnerships with leading banks across the UAE to support the growth of SMEs. Small businesses transacting through Network International’s payment platforms will have easier access to loans through our partnership with Wio Bank. Hence, we’re excited to welcome Wio Bank to our platform as a digital lender, offering a lending experience as easy as one-click loans.”

Jayesh Patel, CEO of Wio Bank, said: “Our partnership with Network International simplifies access to credit and financial management for SMEs. Our goal is to foster business growth and drive entrepreneurship across the UAE by enabling a stronger ecosystem where businesses can scale with confidence and succeed.”

This partnership strengthens Network’s commitment to supporting SMEs with accessible financing and providing comprehensive business tools to merchants while expanding Wio Bank’s reach to a broader base of merchants.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,500+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 196,000+ merchants.

About Wio Bank PJSC

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East’s first digital financial platform, is reimagining banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio combines cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach to deliver seamless, personalised financial solutions.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights to help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and grow with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking by providing entrepreneurs and SMEs with a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline operations, unlock growth opportunities, and simplify financial management.

Wio is redefining the banking landscape as a market leader in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance, delivering innovative solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities with the infrastructure they need to access long-term wealth creation. By offering an end-to-end, frictionless digital platform for both retail and business customers, Wio is disrupting traditional banking models, creating operational efficiencies, and unlocking value-added services through a transparent, personalized customer experience.

Wio Bank's commitment to innovation has been widely recognized, being named '#1 Fintech in MENA' by Forbes Middle East and 'Digital Bank of the Year' at both the E-Business Awards 2024 and Tech Innovation Awards 2024. The bank has also received 'Best Retail Banking Digital App Experience' award, 'SME Bank of the Year' award, and 'Intelligent Banking and Finance Implementation' award. Additionally, Wio's leadership excellence was acknowledged with inclusion in the Top 34 GCC Banking CEO Power List 2024 by Finance Middle East.