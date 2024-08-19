Dubai, UAE: Network International (Network), the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, today announced a strategic referral arrangement with Citi. The arrangement aims to enhance the payment experiences for Citi’s corporate clients by leveraging Network’s comprehensive omnichannel payment solutions.

The referral arrangement will empower Citi to offer its corporate clients superior payment management solutions including enhanced transaction efficiency, increased security, and seamless payment integration capabilities, helping them to digitize and streamline their payment processes.

The collaboration enhances Network’s position as a preferred partner for payment solutions amongst UAE financial institutions, while benefitting from an expanded market presence.

Jamal Al Nassai, Group Managing Director, Merchant Services at Network International., said, “We are pleased to enter a referral arrangement with Citi to provide omni channel payment acceptance solutions to large enterprise customers of Citi across the MEA region. This collaboration is a testament of the trust that Citi has in our payment platform which offers wide variety of payment methods along with highest levels of security and convenience. We are confident that this referral arrangement will enable Citi to provide more comprehensive corporate banking services to their valued clients, while enabling Network to strengthen its leadership in the digital payments landscape in MEA region.”

Vivek Vaidyanathan, Citi Treasury & Trade Solutions Head, Middle East & Pakistan said, “We are pleased to announce a new referral arrangement with Network International, reinforcing our commitment to investing in our capabilities in the UAE and the region. As clients’ business models evolve and the need for digital collections solutions take center stage, this collaboration perfectly aligns with our strategy to provide solutions to our clients. By collaborating with a leading regional player such as Network International, we are able to offer seamless market-relevant payment experiences thereby helping business to optimize their marketplace payments, business-to-business and direct-to-consumer transaction flows”.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS), part of Citi Services, banks nearly 1,100 of the leading multinationals active in the Middle East, and more than 400 of the leading emerging market champions that are headquartered locally and have global or multi-country aspirations. TTS offers cutting-edge payment solutions including 24/7 US dollar clearing for financial institutions, the Citi Global Beneficiary Services Payment Tracker, and Spring by Citi, an end-to-end digital payments acceptance solution.

-Ends-

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 200 financial institutions and 120,000+ merchants.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

