The Emirati Management Associate Program is one of many initiatives devised for UAE Nationals

UAE-Dubai: Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, today announced the launch of the first edition of Al Mostaqbal Al Emirati—an Emirati management associate program designed to give recent UAE National graduates a head-start in their careers and a strong learning opportunity. This move is in line with Network International's ongoing efforts to accelerate the UAE’s vision to build a competitive economy driven by knowledgeable and innovative Emiratis.

The program, one of its kind in the fintech sector, will welcome a number of high-achieving Emirati graduates, who will embark on a 24-month journey that offers wide exposure and hands-on experience in finance and other disciplines. The trainees will be split into four rotational stints providing in-depth perspectives of the firm’s various business groups as well as structured training in key areas such as products, decision making, critical thinking, problem-solving and developing technical skills.

Speaking about the program, Nandan Mer, Chief Executive Officer of Network International, said: “At Network International, nurturing local Emirati talent is a key area of focus for us. We believe that the youth in this country are our future and empowering these young minds with crucial skill sets, purposeful practical experience, and a global perspective will go a long way in shaping the UAE’s economy. To this end, we are pleased to welcome our new trainees and look forward to helping them navigate their professional lives and carve out a niche for themselves.”

For her part, Hend Al Ali, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said: “We are pleased to kick off the first edition of our Al Mostaqbal Al Emirati program. At Network International, we believe people are the lifeblood of any organization and enabling them to grow their careers is the best reward we can give them. We are privileged to welcome the first set of trainees this year and strive to help advance young Emirati capabilities and expertise in the fintech sector.”

To aid and support trainees during the two-year program, Network International has charted out a comprehensive learning and development plan for each of them. The plan outlines rotation schedules, individual goals and assignments, among other key elements. For the entire duration of the program, a mentor, from within the senior leadership team, will be assigned to coach and monitor the overall progress of the associate’s journey and ensure they are meeting their commitments.

Successful completion of the program may enable the participants to secure full-time, permanent employment with Network International, while also giving them the opportunity to fast-track their performance-based career progression within the company.

