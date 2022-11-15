Network International has today announced its strategic deal with Reward, a global Customer Engagement Platform provider in payments and commerce.

Reward’s capabilities and content is central to Network International’s strategy to enhance its service offering for both merchant and issuer clients.

The collaboration is rooted in a mutual deep understanding of consumer spending behaviour that will be used to deliver rich insights to Network’s merchants, issuers and partners.

Network plans to further enhance its loyalty solutions with Reward’s best-in-class platform, currently being used across 3 continents by some of the largest payment companies and merchants in the world.

The first programmes are expected to launch in the UAE in H1 2023, with further roll out scheduled across GCC and Africa in the next 5 years

Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce in the Middle East and Africa, has today announced the signing of its strategic collaboration with Reward, a global leader in customer engagement and benefits programmes, to enhance its service offering to more than 150,000 merchants and 200+ issuers across the UAE, GCC and Africa.

In a truly customer-first approach, Network and Reward will unlock the value of rich data sets to create personalised and relevant propositions for consumers, delivered through merchants and issuing partners.



The deal will also see Reward and Network developing and providing a range of comprehensive data insights to merchants and issuers, helping Network develop new product and service features to support its ambitious growth.



Nandan Mer, Group CEO of Network International, comments: “We have invested in this strategic partnership with Reward as their Customer Engagement Platform has proven the world over to drive benefits for all its stakeholders – Merchants, Issuers and Consumers. We help businesses and economies prosper by simplifying commerce and payments and Reward’s platform does just that. Through Network, our issuers and merchants can access a one-stop-shop for loyalty and customer engagement programmes and we are excited to work with Reward in this region to support our clients”

Gavin Dein, founder and CEO of Reward, says: “Partnering with one of the fastest-growing and most innovative customer-centric payments companies in the Middle East and Africa helps Reward achieve our mission to make everyday spending more rewarding. There are very few companies in the world that have the comprehensive capabilities, scale and local presence in so many markets with both issuers and merchants which is why we are so excited about this partnership. We believe that using Network and Reward’s combined data and insights capabilities, we can enrich Network’s eco-system and reward tens of millions of customers. A WIN-WIN-WIN for all involved.”