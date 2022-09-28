Dubai: - NetWitness, an RSA business (@RSAsecurity), a globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response, will attend at GITEX GLOBAL (10-14 October) at Mindware’s stand (stand H3-D1), where the threat detection and response company will showcase its newest NetWitness Platform XDR 12, the industry’s most comprehensive XDR solution, the first one on the market to deliver on the promise of extended detection and response.

NetWitness built XDR functionality long before the phrase was popularized. The new release delivers the promise of XDR: the ability for security teams to detect attacks across all an organization's information assets and infrastructure, and to stop them before they cause damage.

Threats are growing in number and complexity every day. It’s critical that security teams have the visibility and analytics they require to take quick action to mitigate the impact of attacks. The updated platform offers full visibility into all key data planes across an organization including network, logs, endpoint, and Internet of Things (IoT); full Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR); a complete Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP); User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA); and new asset analytics and prioritization, all easily viewed in a single interface and a unified data model.

With its long history and global footprint, NetWitness Platform XDR integrates directly with the world’s most critical and widely deployed tools, as well as many specialized and industry-specific solutions.

“There are several security challenges faced by customers in the Middle East and Africa” states Martin Sutherland, General Manager at NetWitness. “Ransomware is a major issue, but not the only one. Remote workforces, which rely on more digital tools and cloud resources, pose their own security risks. That means that security teams need increased levels of visibility across their systems. Our new NetWitness XDR 12 Platform can help companies accelerating the threat detection and response.”

If you are interested in speaking with NetWitness at Gitex, you can visit the NetWitness Team at Mindware’s stand.

For further information about NetWitness XDR 12 Platform, Ransomware Defense Cloud Services or Incident Response and Cyber Defense Services visit at www.netwitness.com

ABOUT NetWitness

NetWitness, an RSA® Business, provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, go to netwitness.com.

