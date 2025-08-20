Neterra, a global provider of connectivity and IT asset management, has been shortlisted in two prestigious categories at this year’s Capacity Global Connectivity Awards 2025. The company is nominated for “Best Central and Eastern Europe Connectivity Provider” - a title it has already won in 2023 and 2024, and makes its debut as a finalist in the highly competitive category of “Best Global Connectivity Provider - Data.”

This recognition comes in a record-breaking year for the awards, which saw 418 entries - a 15% increase compared to 2024. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 22 in London.

Over the past year, Neterra has made significant strategic investments in automation and innovative solutions, expanded into new markets, and increased the capacity of many of its Points of Presence worldwide. These nominations also reflect the company’s sustained revenue growth.

Neterra became a Starlink authorized reseller and launched its own plug-and-play solution, delivering instant dedicated internet access anywhere in the world, both via Starlink and in combination with other technologies.

The company’s deep expertise across all telecommunications technologies - from fiber optics, DWDM and Layer 2/3 to satellite, microwave, and mobile networks, along with its broad service portfolio in cybersecurity, colocation, private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, GPS tracking, and DDoS protection, were among the key factors that secured Neterra’s place on the shortlist for Best Global Connectivity Provider, alongside industry giants such as Airtel Business, Colt Technology Services, NTT DATA, Orange Wholesale, and Sparkle.

Neven Dilkov, Founder and CEO of Neterra, commented: “This double nomination is a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire Neterra team. Our repeated recognition as Best Central and Eastern Europe Connectivity Provider reinforces our leadership in the region. At the same time, our first entry among the global leaders highlights the strength of our vision, investments, and innovations. We will continue to deliver excellence and provide solutions that drive connectivity and fuel the growth of our customers worldwide.”

About Neterra

Neterra is a global provider of connectivity and IT asset management. The company owns and operates four data centers and a global network with more than 220 points of presence across over 75 countries.

Nine of the world’s top ten telecommunications companies and nearly 1,000 global enterprises trust Neterra, reaffirming its position as an industry leader. Neterra’s customer satisfaction score (CSAT) stands at 88%—a record-high for the telecommunications sector. Moreover, 71% of Neterra’s clients would recommend its services to colleagues or business partners (Net Promoter Score), placing the company among the top 1% of the world’s best telecom providers.