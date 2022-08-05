DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Swiss software expert Netcetera is enabling secure payments in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region with their 3DS acquiring server solution for PayTabs. The 3DS server is an important piece in the puzzle for PayTabs, an award winning payment processing powerhouse, offering social commerce, digital and next-generation payment solutions across the MEASA region.

PayTabs has been a formidable player in the payment ecosystem for almost a decade, offering freelancers, SMEs, banks and super merchants enhanced payment processing services and technology to process and orchestrate integrated payments. PayTabs operates in multiple markets in the MEASA region with plans to expand into more emerging and frontier markets. Being a PCI certified payment services provider, security is a key priority for PayTabs.

The search for a suitable provider to upgrade its 3DS server, has led PayTabs to reach a strategic alliance with Netcetera, a Swiss software expert offering a world-class 3DS server and solutions, comprehensive and tailored to meet PayTabs’ payment processing requirements.

Netcetera’s 3DS solutions makes it possible for PayTabs to offer authentication and verifying users’ identity. This not only ensures easy online payment whether using a computer, tablet, or mobile, it also prevents card fraud. Netcetera’s diligence, EMVCo certification and many years of experience implementing 3DS solutions for global customers all have contributed to PayTabs decision.

With this important alliance, Taff Morris, VP Divisional Head of SaaS at PayTabs noted, "This is a great step forward for our business. E-commerce is booming in the MEASA region and having a secure acquiring solution is a key part of guaranteeing customers seamless, yet secure payments. The collaboration has been smooth, and we look forward to continuing it."

Jad Bejjani, Senior Business Development Executive at Netcetera added "Carrying out this project successfully has meant bringing a new dimension of security to online payments in a B2B context."

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Paytabs

PayTabs is an award winning B2B payments solutions powerhouse founded by Saudi entrepreneur Abdulaziz Al Jouf.

Having processed the first live payment gateway transaction in June 2014, today PayTabs processes transactions in multiple currencies, safely and securely. Using API plugins, PayTabs facilitates seamless B2B ecommerce solutions for SMEs across numerous industries to ‘plug and play’ payment features on to their websites. PayTabs prides itself on offering electronic invoicing services enabling businesses to enjoy digital invoicing, pay by QR code or secure social media payment links.

Originally backed by Saudi Aramco’s "Waed" and later by private Saudi investment, over the years, PayTabs has in-built and exported a full stack of game changing solutions. These include mobile applications, hospitality, governmental, education, airline, travel, transport, and biller solutions, to interlink the multi-billion-dollar enterprise market chain in the MENA region.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, the ﬁrst soft POS solution in the MENA market to transform smart phones into merchant point of sale (POS) terminals. More recently, PayTabs launched its own social commerce platform, Paymes to facilitate payments for the micro merchant community. Recently, PayTabs made a leapfrog move to pioneer next generation payments, by launching its home owned, globally validated unified payments and next generation transaction processing platform - PayTabs SwitchOn®.

A proven game changer in the global payments space, PayTabs has dedicated offices in the UAE and KSA and presence in many other locales including Egypt. The company is an equal opportunities employer with a diverse and multi-cultural team comprising of over twenty nationalities.

