Cairo, Egypt: Uber’s global delegation has wrapped up their participation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 27, held in Sharm El Sheikh, through multiple events and panels in the blue and green zones.

Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, joined the World Economic Forum’s virtual panel “Public-private Actions for Decarbonizing Road Transport”, where he highlighted that Uber is the only company to devote $800M in resources to help hundreds of thousands of drivers go electric by the end of 2025. He also shared results on the road to zero emissions stating that EV use on Uber more than doubled in the first year after announcing the commitment and that in the first half of 2022, EV drivers active on the Uber platform globally avoided using over 5.7M gallons of gasoline.

Uber started the journey towards the transition in 2020 when it announced its global commitment to becoming a zero-emission mobility platform by 2040, targeting 100% of rides globally to be in zero-emission vehicles or through micromobility and public transit.

Uber’s Global Head of Sustainability, Christopher Hook, participated at the “Transport Decarbonization”, and “Encouraging early results on the path to help 100% of drivers on Uber go ZEV” events, and focused through his talks on the three actions that will lead the industry to zero emissions: helping drivers transition to electric vehicles as fast as possible, empowering consumers to choose green and car-free products, and continue to report annually on the company’s climate impact to be accountable for improvement.

Uber’s Public Policy Global Lead on Sustainability, Adam Gromis, elaborated during COP that during the last period, Uber introduced multiple products to offer more ways to ride green such as; Uber Green, the most widely available on-demand mobility solution in the world for no or low emission rides that is available in 3 continents, 18 countries and 120+ cities, Comfort Electric, the premium EV-only ride option,besides Uber Planet, for which every kilometer traveled, riders will voluntarily contribute an additional fee, supporting sustainable projects in their country, buying carbon credits.

Sustainability has become a critical focus in many countries with a set goal that Uber aims to contribute to. In the MEA region, Uber introduced new products to support this goal, starting from Uber Green in Dubai in October 2017 and in Jordan in 2022, and has also introduced electric motorcycles and ChapChap Share in Kenya. Uber also worked on fruitful partnerships with the Ministry of the Public Business Sector to test the first EVs in Egypt in 2021 as well as a partnership with the Saudi Railway in KSA to introduce a multimodal integration with public transit. Uber intends to continue these efforts to create a greener environment wherever it operates and increase its positive impact on the road to COP28.