Under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Trade& industry, Nestlé Egypt organized yesterday a Media Boot Camp as part of its commitment to raise awareness on climate changes and actions, and to drive the conversation with media, and provide firsthand information on COP27, sustainability, and climate change topics.



about 45 Egyptian media professionals participated in interactive sessions and roundtable discussions with the virtual attendance of Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, the Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda, and Nahla Kamal, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director for Nestlé Middle East and North Africa.



The discussion sessions were held under the titles “Waste Management Systems, Renewable Energy, Sustainable Cities, Green Finance, and Reducing carbon Emissions.”, our speakers were Mr. Sherif El-Gabaly, Founder and Chairman of Inara Company, and Ghada Darwish, Regional Director - Egypt, Globalac English Company, Dr. Laila Iskandar, founder of CID Consulting, former Minister of Urban Development and Slums, Reem Al-Saadi, Director of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Financing Program at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Mr. Maged Shawky, Chairman of Catalyst Partners, former Chairman of the Stock Exchange and former President of Beltone Financial Holding



Dr. Mahmoud Mohie Eldin, said: “The aim of the climate change conference is to implement and finance projects, discuss ways of financing, and the time plan for implementation, to ensure the project is implemented at an optimum level. Many initiatives will be presented during the COP27 climate conference regarding climate action, focusing mainly on the social dimension of these projects, whether through mitigation or adaptation, or a combination of both.”



He added: “During the conference, a full report on transitioning the banking sector to go green as there’s a future for green financing, but this involves elements and criteria that must encompass a green vision for the future. Egypt has clear plans for renewable energy or what is known as green hydrogen, and we have 16 memoranda of understanding on this topic that must be turned into an executive and mandatory contract and must be implemented per the contract terms between institutions and countries, with a time plan, financing figures, and clear implementation plans.”



In her keynote speech, Nahla Kamal thanked the Egyptian Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Trade and Industry for their support to the private sector in confronting environmental issues. She said: “I am proud of Egypt's efforts to host the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference ‘COP27’ and how this helps showcase Egypt as a force for change across the world. Egypt is one of the first countries to move to address the dangers of climate change, and we are pleased to work to support and enhance these efforts through the discussion sessions that were held today.”

Kamal concluded by saying: “It is important to raise awareness of the risks posed by climate change socially and economically and present the opportunities to the companies who want to take action. Given that Nestlé aims to improve the quality of life for all, and is one of the first global companies to share a detailed roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050. As well as using renewable energy, reducing plastic use in packaging materials for our products by a third.”



Nestlé is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, for our communities, and for our planet. The company also aims to develop prosperous societies as part of a safe and long-term supply chain, whilst striving for zero environmental impact, and making clear commitments to the safe use of renewable, and sustainable resources.

