Dubai, UAE – Nespresso, the pioneers of sustainable coffee production have announced the launch of their newest Nano boutiques at Sahara Centre, Al Ain Mall & Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Building on the resounding success of the first Nano boutique that opened in UAE last year in Dalma Mall, the boutiques bring a captivating retail concept, aiming to provide visitors with an unparalleled experience that goes beyond coffee.

Discover the latest collections from Nespresso, featuring cutting-edge coffee machines, enthralling coffee flavours, and stylish accessories that will elevate every coffee corner to new heights. Sahara Centre and Al Ain Mall Nano boutiques are now open to warmly welcome visitors and coffee aficionados, for them to indulge in the art of coffee exploration and savour an exquisite range of coffees, each crafted with passion and precision. Additionally, already existing as a boutique located at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, the store will re-open as a Nano boutique on August 1st, after undergoing a complete transformation.

The Nano boutique concept ensures a clear and considerate customer journey, enhancing engagement at every step. Like all Nespresso stores the Nano boutique also features a dedicated recycling corner for convenient capsule collection, surrounded by the iconic Nespresso sleeve wall.

Visitors will encounter elements that reflect Nespresso’s deep commitment to sustainability and adherence to a circular economy – one that is inherently restorative and strives to minimize waste through careful design and technological advancements. The new concept exemplifies this commitment with elements such as 100% responsibly sourced wood from reforestation programs and advanced systems to reduce energy and water consumption.

The addition of the three new Nano boutiques to the brand’s portfolio will further bolster Nespresso's presence in the region to a total of five Nano boutiques situated across the UAE. This expansion represents Nespresso's dedication to improving the coffee experience and underscores their commitment to catering to the discerning tastes of coffee connoisseurs in the region.

