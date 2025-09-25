DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- NEP Group, the leading media technology solutions partner for content creators around the globe, has announced its acquisition of Seven Production, the Dubai-based film and broadcasting independent production company. The acquisition reinforces NEP’s investment and presence in the GCC region, building on years of experience delivering live sports and entertainment including UFC, ILT20 UAE Cricket League, Asian Tour International series, LIV Golf, Power Slap and WWE.

Today’s announcement follows news of NEP’s growth in the region, including a new fleet of mobile units, and the recent hires of Waleed Isaac as President for NEP Middle East and Asia and Mohammad Hammoud as Chief Commercial Officer.

With the addition of Seven, NEP Middle East and Asia will become one of the largest companies of its kind serving broadcasters, production companies, sports leagues and federations, event organizers and government entities in the region. The company will continue to offer a wide range of live production services including outside broadcast (OB) trucks, satellite trucks, flypack systems, connected production facilities, a network of studios in the Middle East, 4K/HD ENG broadcast cameras and equipment, flexible wireless solutions and other services including crewing, live webcasting, Host Broadcast support and systems integration.

Martin Stewart, CEO of NEP Group, said: “For NEP, this is an exciting expansion in a high-growth market that taps into Seven Production’s deep experience and knowledge. This partnership marks a significant investment for us in the Middle East, allowing us to deepen and expand our support for broadcasters, leagues, rightsholders, and producers who need a trusted partner equipped to meet their demands.”

Waleed Isaac, President of NEP Middle East and Asia, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Seven to the NEP family—our companies are a perfect match. Culturally, we share having a strong focus on listening to our customers and shaping our approach to innovation based on what our customers need. We also understand their need for consistent international delivery with localised expertise. This deal positions us to deliver that seamlessly from day one.

“Together, NEP and Seven will bring together the best of the best in terms of our people, technology, and 360 services to our clients.”

Pierre Tabet, Managing Director of Seven Production, said: “I’m proud of our employees and what they have accomplished as part of the Seven team. Joining NEP will add global resources and support for our engineering talent and open up even more business with international clients. We see this as a great fit and an excellent step forward for us, the industry and the region.”

Seven Production will become a part of NEP’s Middle East and Asia regional grouping, with Pierre Tabet continuing as managing director of the NEP Middle East business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About NEP Group

NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Through our operations in 25 countries, we’ve supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

