Abu Dhabi: Neovision Wealth Management Ltd, a leading fund management and investment advisory firm incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, has built a user-friendly digital platform that brings its expertise and access to an investment universe of over 35,000 securities and investment products together for the first time under one virtual roof.

The offering has been designed to attract discerning Gulf-based investors with between US$1m and US$5m in investable assets who want choice across asset classes and the efficiency of front-to-back electronic settlement and clearing.

“Today’s investors are more aware and more self-directed than their predecessors,” said Dr Ryan Lemand, Neovision’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We have set out to offer them the ability to build their own portfolios in a comprehensive multi-asset framework, while still benefiting from the deep experience of Neovision’s professional team. Whether they want to understand how to improve portfolio performance during upturns and downturns, or whether they just want efficient global execution, they can get this from Neovision just by clicking a button or by joining a short video call.”

Dr Lemand and his team have a deep understanding of the regulatory environment in the three financial jurisdictions in the UAE, extensive experience in creating robust investment vehicles, strong relationships with service providers, and a profound appreciation of the needs of domestic and global investors. The firm has also launched a ‘Funds as a Service’ offering, providing access to investment strategies from top-tier global asset managers packaged as fund offering in full compliance with UAE’s regulatory framework, directly accessible from its wealth management platform.

As well as empowering investors to manage their own wealth, Neovision also offers a discretionary portfolio management service that can follow its own proprietary asset allocation model or be customised to suit the specific goals of the client.

About Neovision Wealth Management

Neovision Wealth Management Limited (NWM) is incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) located in the heart of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) - Registration number 000007884. NWM is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) - Financial services permission No. 220080.The company is authorized to provide a wide range of services, from advisory to discretionary portfolio management as well as fund management.

The authorized regulated financial services are:

Arranging Deals in Investments

Advising on Investments or Credit

Arranging Custody

Managing a Collective Investment Fund

Managing Assets.

For more information visit www.neovision-wealth.com

