Saudi youth will have the opportunity to receive world-class tuition at EWA's dedicated training centre

NEOM, Saudi Arabia – NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) and the Energy & Water Academy (EWA) today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a specialised vocational training programme equipping Saudi nationals with the skills and experience needed to support the operation, maintenance, and optimisation of the green hydrogen plant, and excel in the rapidly growing green hydrogen sector. This is the first green hydrogen training programme of its kind available in the Kingdom.

NGHC is set to become the world's largest green hydrogen producer when full operations begin by the end of 2026. As a first mover in this industry, NGHC is investing significantly in the training and upskilling of its workforce in the Kingdom, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge and on-site experience to lead this ground-breaking project. The partnership between NGHC and EWA aligns both organisations to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goal of becoming a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable development, and a leading producer of clean hydrogen by 2030.

The comprehensive training programme, supported by the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, commenced in August at EWA in the city of Rabigh in Saudi Arabia, and is tailored for aspiring male and female technicians and engineers. The programme offers a unique opportunity to gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience on-site in renewable energy technology and green hydrogen production. The programme will offer:

2 Year Technician Training Programme in Renewable Energy Technology & Green Hydrogen: This programme targets recent graduates of Industrial Technical Colleges with Diploma Certificates or a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and provides specialised training in Renewable Energy technology and green hydrogen.

1 Year Engineers Training Programme: Designed for individuals holding a Bachelor's degree in engineering, this programme provides specialised training in Renewable Energy technologies.

Trainees will also receive a stipend while on the programme, combining academic rigour with practical application. Trainees will benefit from:

World-class Instruction: EWA's expert faculty will deliver a curriculum aligned with industry best practices.

State-of-the-art Facilities: Access to cutting-edge equipment and technology at EWA's dedicated training centre.

Comprehensive Support: Accommodation and meals will be provided to ensure a seamless learning experience.

On-the-job training: Trainees will be able to apply their new skills and knowledge while taking part in the day-to-day operations of the plant.

Wesam Y. Alghamdi, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, said:

“Investing in education and training is crucial for the success of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company as we start preparing to operate the renewable energy facilities and the green hydrogen production plant and supporting the broader clean hydrogen revolution in Saudi Arabia. This programme in partnership with EWA will empower a new generation of skilled professionals to lead this exciting nascent industry into the future.

“This programme goes beyond traditional training, providing hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive understanding of green hydrogen production, and we are confident that graduates will be highly sought-after by industry leaders."

Tariq Al Shamrani, CEO of the Energy & Water Academy, said: "Our mission at EWA is to cultivate a generation of innovators and leaders equipped to drive Saudi Arabia's vision for a sustainable future. This partnership with NGHC reflects our dedication to advancing education that not only meets but exceeds industry demands, ensuring our trainees are at the forefront of the global energy transition."

The programme serves as a model for industry-academic collaboration in tackling the challenges of climate change and building a more sustainable future. Aspiring technicians and engineers are encouraged to explore these unique training opportunities and join the movement towards Saudi Arabia's economic diversification goals while supporting the global transition to clean energy solutions.

About NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC)

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is an equal joint venture created by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, building the world’s largest plant to produce green hydrogen at scale. Located in NEOM and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, this mega-plant will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen in the form of green ammonia as a cost-effective solution for transportation globally. Integrating up to 4GW of solar and wind energy and powered by the combined expertise of its three shareholders, NGHC will harness the infinite power of nature to accelerate the energy transition, ushering in a new era of sustainable clean energy.

Learn more at nghc.com