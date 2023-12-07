Launch of an international award to recognize leading examples of innovative food solutions for global food security

NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: NEOM CARE’s, the partnership between NEOM, the sustainable regional development taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, and CARE’s, a global project founded by Italian chef Norbert Niederkofler**** and Paolo Ferretti, has announced its manifesto that outlines the principles for sustainable gastronomy and food security. The official launch took place during an event hosted at Norbert Niderkofler’s new three-Michelin star restaurant, culinary think tank and talent academy, Atelier Moessmer, in Bruneck, Italy.

Serving as a declaration of commitment to sustainability, the purpose of the manifesto is to establish a lasting legacy for the future of food in Saudi Arabia, by providing a sustainability framework for food and gastronomy in NEOM, the Kingdom, and globally. Centered around driving food innovation and talent development, the manifesto comprises six key principles: People and Leadership, Facilities, Water and Energy, Food Supply, Circular Economy, and Communications, with a focus on driving food innovation and talent development.

Complementing the manifesto, the NEOM CARE’s Award will inspire and celebrate a new generation of food industry professionals who are championing innovative solutions for global food services. The international award will recognize those who have made a significant, positive impact on the food industry through innovative and sustainable methods across agriculture, food, and gastronomy.

The assigned Award Council will assume the responsibility of outlining the award’s categories, criteria, and selection methods for the nomination process. The Council will be co-chaired by chef and co-founder of CARE’s, Norbert Niederkofler****, and Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, Executive Director of NEOM Food Sector, and includes renowned three-star chef Dominque Crenn; ETH Zurich Professor Sacha Menz; Marine Conservationist Dr. Mariasole Bianco; Professor Rod Wing from KAUST’s Center for Desert Agriculture; Dr. Maricel Presilla, an award-winning author, culinary historian, and chef; and Chris Newman, Executive Director of NEOM Hotel Development.

Dr. Juan Carlos Motamayor, Executive Director of NEOM Food Sector, said: “The NEOM CARE’s partnership is ushering in a new era for the global food and gastronomy scene, aligned with NEOM’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability. The manifesto will serve as a global guideline for food professionals worldwide, establishing a standard that contributes to the realization of sustainable food security. Through the NEOM CARE’s Award, and with the guidance and support of the council members, we aim to instill knowledge and inspire a new generation of culinary talent to implement sustainable practices, driving a lasting positive change in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Norbert Niederkofler****, Co-Founder of CARE’s, commented: “We are proud to launch the NEOM CARE’s manifesto, inspiring a new generation of talent to adopt sustainability and innovation in their professional careers. The manifesto, alongside the NEOM CARE’s Award, celebrates food professionals from around the world who share our passion and commitment to achieving food security through innovative and sustainable practices. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with NEOM as we strive to build a unique culinary identity based on creating healthy dishes from fresh, local, and sustainable produce.”

The NEOM CARE’s partnership strengthens NEOM’s commitment to promoting sustainable practices, fostering innovation, and developing a new generation of culinary talent that prioritizes sustainability to contribute to food security solutions.

