NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM has announced an exciting partnership with the Saudi music entertainment company, MDLBEAST, to open an ultra-modern beach club on NEOM’s luxury island, Sindalah.

The Sindalah Beach Club will offer year-round premium experiences to a diverse range of audiences brought together by their love of music and culture. MDLBEAST will handle the end-to-end operations, starting from the preparations during the venue pre-launch to the management of the destination.

A vibrant and glamorous global hub for celebrating cultural diversity and creativity, Sindalah Beach Club will become an ultimate destination for cutting-edge events and immersive experiences. With its expertise in hosting innovative world-class events, MDLBEAST will create a dynamic music scene pulsating with life at Sindalah. World-famous musicians, artists, and DJs will be featured alongside modern audio and visual installations to transform the space into a mesmerizing entertainment hub.

Chief Urban Planning and Islands Officer at NEOM, Antoni Vives, said: “Sindalah is bringing a new model for luxury travel and living powered by innovation and sustainability. MDLBEAST will reimagine the typical beach club experience into a tech-enhanced journey, leveraging the value of Sindalah as an iconic luxury island destination.”

Echoing Sindalah’s commitment to responsible luxury and aligning with NEOM’s broader vision for the future of sustainable tourism, the club will balance exceptional experiences with environmental preservation. Its architecture will seamlessly blend with the natural environment, creating a minimal ecological footprint while enhancing the aesthetics of the pristine location.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, commented: "Joining forces with NEOM and Sindalah Island marks a pivotal moment in redefining the beach club experience. At Sindalah Beach Club, MDLBEAST ignites an unparalleled energy, infusing vibrancy through our curated music programming while meticulously shaping every facet of the club—be it cuisine, beverages, or panoramic scenes and design detail. Beyond hospitality, our collaboration embodies the essence of MDLBEAST, breathing new life into this iconic destination.”

Visitors to the club will have a complete waterfront experience, enjoying the charm of the Red Sea with poolside lounging and access to the club’s pristine beach. Luxury seekers will relish next-level premium experiences, with exclusive VIP areas, a signature retail venue and lavish F&B offerings.

As the first of NEOM’s assets to be unveiled, Sindalah will begin welcoming guests in 2024 to enjoy the signature experiences and various activities it offers.

About SINDALAH

Perfectly positioned as a glamorous gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and welcome a new dimension of exquisite, curated travel. Sindalah is one of a group of islands off the NEOM coastline and will be the Red Sea region’s first ultra-prime superyacht destination. Opening in 2024, the island will be the first iteration of NEOM to be unveiled to the world and will offer a taste of NEOM’s vision that will come to life in the coming years with THE LINE, Oxagon and Trojena.

In addition to Sindalah Beach Club, Sindalah will offer exquisite dining experiences with restaurants boasting global Michelin-starred chefs, an innovative and experiential retail offering, and an ultra-prime marina with 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters and additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters.

Sindalah will also be a world-class golf club, a Marine Activities Center facilitating adventures above and below the sea and three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property. The island is being developed sustainably, with its design helmed by Italy’s Luca Dini Design & Architecture and inspired by the coral reefs and waterscapes of the surrounding Red Sea.

About MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is a leading music entertainment company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to showcasing both established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect regional audiences with top artists from around the world. With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is poised to revolutionise the music scene not only in KSA, but throughout the MENA region.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.