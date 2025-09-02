Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Nemetschek Group, a global leader in software solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations (AEC/O) industry, has joined forces with Concerted Solutions FZE, a firm specializing in digitizing information and workflows to enhance process efficiency and drive data-driven decision-making. This strategic partnership aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the AEC/O sector across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Under the agreement, Concerted Solutions will serve as a strategic partner for Nemetschek Arabia in the GCC, leveraging its local expertise and network to connect with potential clients and accelerate the company’s market entry and long-term expansion in the region. The collaboration is aligned with national digital transformation agendas across the GCC and aims to unlock new business opportunities that advance innovation in the AEC/O sector.

"At Nemetschek, we firmly believe that the power of collaboration is essential to create a better-built world," said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “Our partnership with Concerted Solutions reflects our strategic commitment to empowering the AEC/O industry through digital innovation. By combining our global expertise with their strong regional insight, we aim to help create smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready built environments across the GCC.”

Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in supporting the region’s ambitious national development agendas. He said: “The GCC is witnessing rapid transformation in the construction and infrastructure sectors. By joining forces with Concerted Solutions, we are well-positioned to support that momentum by delivering smarter, more connected, and digitally enabled solutions that meet the needs of a rapidly evolving market.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Dr. Mousalam Alabdulrazzak, Managing Director of Concerted Solutions, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with the Nemetschek Group, a global leader in digital construction technologies. This collaboration opens the door to innovative solutions and new synergies that will elevate project delivery and performance across the GCC. We look forward to the exciting outcomes this partnership will generate.”

The agreement reinforces Nemetschek Arabia’s long-term commitment to supporting digital innovation across global construction and infrastructure markets. With a portfolio of industry-leading brands – including Bluebeam, dRofus, Nemetschek dTwin, Solibri, and Spacewell – Nemetschek Arabia continues to deliver open, connected, and sustainable solutions that empower architects, engineers, contractors, and facility managers worldwide.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using customer-focused solutions.

Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally. The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About Concerted Solutions FZE

Concerted Solutions delivers strategic expertise, cutting-edge technology, and integrated digital workflows to organizations managing critical infrastructure, smart cities, and large-scale assets. These digital solutions enhance operational efficiency, informed decision-making, and seamless project execution, ensuring optimization for performance, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

From governments driving urban innovation to developers overseeing high-value assets, we empower organizations to harness digital transformation for greater control, efficiency, and long-term impact.