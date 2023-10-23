Dubai, UAE – The Professional Communication Corporation, Nedaa concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Customs aiming to develop cooperation and partnership, and exchange experiences and knowledge between the two parties. The MoU will aim to enhance digital solutions for operations using modern communications technology, bringing mutual benefits, and contributing to create more positive transformations in the quality of services, in line with the directives of the leadership and the strategic plans of the UAE.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, and Rashid Al Sharid, Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs, in continuation of the distinguished relationship between Nedaa and Dubai Customs, to integrate efforts and exchange experiences to improve the level of services provided to various groups and segments of society.

Through this MoU, the two parties will focus on developing an operational mechanism aimed at ensuring a reliable and effective communication network for Dubai Customs, exchanging information and data related to the field of emergencies and public safety, administrative and cognitive expertise and experiences, and providing consultations to improve the level of operations and services provided by Dubai Customs.

Speaking about the MoU and its objectives, H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of the Nedaa, commented “We are extremely pleased to sign this MoU with Dubai Customs to enhance our partnership, reiterating our vision of cooperating with various government agencies and institutions to contribute to improving the efficiency in the field of secure communications. This partnership will open new horizons of cooperation between Nedaa and Dubai Customs to exchange experiences and knowledge and harness our respective resources and capabilities to ensure the provision of a secure and reliable communications network.”

This MoU will include training courses for work teams of Dubai Customs on how to use specialized wireless communications devices, and update them on the latest and technical developments in “TETRA” Digital Trunked Radio Communications System and the 4G network of Nedaa. The MoU also include Dubai Customs in future projects for services related to security, public safety, and emergency requirements.

“Our cooperation with Nedaa comes within the framework of Dubai Customs’ keenness to keep pace with the latest technological developments in the field of secure and specialized communications. We aim to adopt the latest technologies designed to improve safety standards and enhance the response to emergencies. This MoU will contribute to the exchange of information and data, and provide a reliable and effective communication network for Dubai Customs,” said Executive Director, Administration and Finance Division at Dubai Customs.

“This cooperation is in line with our mission to protect the society and promote sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation and innovation; and will support the objectives of Dubai Customs in its tireless efforts to develop its institutional capabilities and competitive advantage as a pioneering customs department in technical development. The use of “TETRA”, which is provided by Nedaa, as a communications operator for Dubai Customs operations, will support such objectives and enable Dubai Customs to keep pace with technical requirements, ensuring business continuity aligned with Dubai Government’s vision and mission to support Dubai Centre, a leading entity in finance and business, and a major commercial hub in global trade,” Rashid added.

Under the MoU, the two parties will form a team to supervise the implementation of the objectives, and facilitate access to services by developing plans and cooperation mechanisms to achieve the desired objectives of both Dubai Customs and Nedaa. The MoU also includes the enhancement of cooperation between Nedaa and Dubai Customs in events, exhibitions and volunteer programs, and the provision of regular updates about new services at Dubai Customs to enable Nedaa to provide the necessary solutions and technologies that support such services.

The two parties will exchange experiences and knowledge about best practices in the areas of institutional support at Dubai Customs. Dubai Customs will include Nedaa in the list of initial options in its field of specialization to engage them in future project plans, so that it will be fully prepared to study the scope of external coverage, if necessary. Further, cooperation will be established for the success of joint projects, and for organizing awareness workshops on Dubai Customs’ security and technical standards and smart systems.

In turn, Nedaa will provide the necessary technical solutions and consultations on ways to enhance external and internal coverage in public and vital facilities and other strategic and important locations in the Emirate of Dubai. Nedaa will also provide technical support for the “TETRA” to Dubai Customs in addition to conducting continuous system upgrades to support and ensure business continuity.

