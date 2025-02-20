Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H) is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its luxury hospitality portfolio through the addition of four world-class properties. This significant development strengthens NCT&H’s position as a leader in the domestic and international luxury hospitality sector and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to guests.

The newly integrated properties include two of Abu Dhabi’s most distinguished luxury resorts—The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa—as well as two internationally renowned destinations: Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives and the newly opened Cheval Blanc Seychelles. These additions expand NCT&H’s portfolio, increasing its capacity to nearly 1,500 rooms and strengthening its presence in the ultra-luxury segment.

H.E. Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chairman of the Board - NCT&H, commented: “The integration of these prestigious assets marks a transformative chapter for NCT&H, positioning us as a key player in the global luxury hospitality market. Our expanded portfolio allows us to offer unparalleled guest experiences while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a premier destination for high-end tourism.”

This transaction was made possible through a strategic partnership with Alpha Dhabi Holding, which acquired a controlling stake of 73.73% in NCT&H. This investment further strengthens NCT&H’s ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the luxury hospitality sector and reinforces Alpha Dhabi’s commitment to driving impactful growth in high-potential markets.

With a legacy of excellence in hotel ownership, management, and operations, NCT&H continues to play a pivotal role in promoting Abu Dhabi’s tourism and hospitality industry. The newly acquired properties complement NCT&H’s existing luxury assets, which include InterContinental Abu Dhabi, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Danat Al Ain Resort, Danat Jebel Dhanna Resort, and Dhafra Beach Hotel. Each of these properties is known for its distinctive character, superior service, and commitment to authentic Arabian hospitality.

This expansion aligns with NCT&H’s long-term strategy of enhancing its luxury offerings while contributing to the UAE’s vision of economic diversification. The hospitality sector remains a critical driver of growth, and NCT&H is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising demand for ultra-luxury experiences both within the UAE and internationally.

About National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H):

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels (NCT&H) is a premier organization dedicated to elevating the hospitality, tourism, and hotel management sectors in the UAE. As a publicly listed company, NCT&H plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry, aligning with the Emirate's vision to become a world-class destination for leisure, business, and cultural experiences.

With a diversified portfolio that spans hotel management, catering, retail, and hospitality services, NCT&H is known for managing a collection of distinguished hotels and resorts, including the luxury Danat Hotels & Resorts brand. The corporation operates with a commitment to excellence, offering unparalleled guest experiences, innovative culinary offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Beyond its hotel operations, NCT&H provides large-scale catering services and supports the tourism industry with strategic partnerships and investments, contributing to the UAE’s position as a global leader in hospitality. The corporation’s success is driven by its dedication to fostering innovation, sustainability, and world-class service standards, ensuring long-term value for its stakeholders.

For more information, please visit: www.ncth.com