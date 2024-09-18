Muscat: In its ongoing commitment to digital innovation, National Bank of Oman (NBO) announces its advanced multifunctional self-service kiosks at 11 major locations across Oman. The self-service kiosks enhance financial accessibility and deliver innovative solutions that push the boundaries of traditional banking services. NBO reaffirms its position in the banking industry by constantly enhancing customer touchpoints.

Dr. Ali Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager and Head of Digital & E-Channels at NBO, said: "Our self-service kiosks represent a leap towards the future of banking, where convenience and accessibility are at the forefront. This initiative is part of our commitment to enhancing customer experience and providing continuous service, anytime and anywhere. These kiosks offer a variety of services, enabling customers to open accounts, apply for new debit and prepaid cards, renew or replace existing cards, and top-up prepaid cards—all without needing to visit a traditional branch. Moreover, these kiosks are designed to meet the highest security standards ensuring that your banking experience is not only convenient but also safe and secure."

These new kiosks are installed at key strategic locations, including the Athaiba Head Office, Central Business District (CBD), Bausher, Quriyat, Oman Automobile Association (OAA), Al Khoudh, Barka, Sohar, Ibra, Bahla, and New Salalah. These locations were chosen to provide maximum coverage and accessibility for NBO customers. NBO has ambitious plans to expand these kiosks across Oman, ensuring that all regions have access to this innovative banking solution.

NBO continues to redefine the traditional banking experience allowing customers to enjoy a secure platform to conduct their banking transactions at their convenience. More information on NBO digital banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.