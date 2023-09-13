Muscat - National Bank of Oman (NBO), participated as a Strategic Partner at the OER Live DX Oman 2023, the premier Digital Transformation Conference, which took place on the 13th of September 2023 at the Sheraton Oman Hotel. NBO's participation was a success, as the bank was also honoured with the prestigious "Leaders in Digital Transformation Award”. This title recognised NBO's role in driving digital transformation in Oman's financial sector and its dedication to delivering digital banking solutions that keep up with the latest technologies and offers customers a seamless experience that meet their needs.

During the conference, Dr. Ali Al Shekeili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO, delivered a compelling presentation that shed light on NBO's extensive digital capabilities. His insights and expertise demonstrated NBO's keenness to delivering progressive digital banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. Dr. Ali's contributions were met with great acclaim, underscoring NBO's thought leadership in the digital space and its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

Furthermore, Dr. Ali lent his expertise to a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "Emerging Technologies – Navigating Opportunities and Risks”, which delved into the transformative potential of emerging technologies. The panel discussed how technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Robotics, 3D printing, Drones and Virtual Reality are combining in transformative ways to redefine various aspects of life, work and business operations. They highlighted strategies to harness these enabling technologies to improve scalability, address business challenges, enhance resilience and accelerate product development. It also emphasised the importance of assessing organisational and national preparedness in adopting emerging tech, creating new customer experiences, identifying areas where these technologies could add maximum value and navigating digital risks and threats. This discussion was particularly relevant in fostering innovation in line with Oman's Vision 2040 plan.

Reflecting on the participation, Dr. Ali Al Shekeili remarked, "Our partnership with OER Live DX Oman 2023 was a success on multiple fronts. It provided us with an exceptional platform to showcase NBO's digital expertise and our focal role in shaping the digital future of Oman's financial landscape. Receiving the 'Leaders in Digital Transformation Award' further validates our steadfastness to excellence in digital banking. We are grateful for the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions, share insights and collaborate with industry leaders and experts."

NBO was the first local bank in Oman and since its inception has introduced many market firsts to the country. The bank has fully embraced the digital transformation of banking and was first in the country to introduce self-service kiosks, a Merchant App specifically designed to serve micro and home businesses and adopted QR codes as a form of payment.

