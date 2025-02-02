MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) is delighted to announce an exclusive 20% cashback promotion in collaboration with Sharaf DG from 2 to 8 February 2025. The promotional campaign allows NBO retail VISA Credit Card holders to enjoy substantial rewards while shopping for electronics at Sharaf DG stores across Oman.

Commenting on this campaign, Maha Saud Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Product at NBO, said: “ We are excited to partner with Sharaf DG to offer our valued customers an exclusive chance to be rewarded for their purchases. This collaboration reflects our consistent efforts to enhance the value of NBO retail VISA Credit Cards and provide greater benefits to our customers. This promotion offers NBO Credit Card holders the chance to earn valuable rewards while shopping for electronics during the campaign. We invite our customers to visit Sharaf DG stores in Oman during the offer period to take advantage of this limited-time promotion and enjoy the exciting cashback rewards.”

Customers making purchases on Easy Payment Plan (EPP) transactions at Sharaf DG stores during the promotional period will receive 20% cashback in the form of NBO Reward Points. The cashback is capped at OMR 50 per customer, which includes both primary and supplementary cardholders. This offer is applicable only on EPP transactions made at Sharaf DG stores in Oman, and it excludes any cancelled or reversed transactions.

Reward points will be credited to customers' reward accounts within 30 days following the conclusion of the offer period. The cashback offer is exclusive to NBO retail VISA Credit Cards, making it an ideal opportunity for customers to enjoy substantial savings on their electronics purchases.

Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.