Muscat – In its continuous commitment to advance the digital capabilities of its corporate customers, National Bank of Oman Muzn Islamic Banking has launched its fully automated Online Trade Portal. The new portal streamlines all trade finance transactions into a single, user-friendly platform, enabling customers to conduct their trade transactions digitally, making the process smoother and more efficient. Through this launch, Muzn is significantly enhancing the digital banking experience for its corporate customers by providing easy Sharia-compliant trade finance solutions that can be accessed and managed online with ease and efficiency.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Assistant General Manager & Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said, “NBO Muzn Islamic Banking is dedicated to advancing Oman’s business sector and enhancing its customers’ experience with innovative Sharia-compliant products and services. The introduction of our comprehensive Online Trade Portal places the power to manage all business transactions firmly in the hands of our customers. With 24/7 easy access to all essential functions, the dashboard provides a complete overview of the business for total control. The Portal has been designed to meet the challenges of modern Islamic business practices and ensure companies can efficiently manage their trade working capital.”

Accessible through Muzn’s Corporate Internet Banking, the Portal enables customers to conduct a suite of trade finance transactions, including Letter of Credit (LC) at Sight, Usance LC, Murabaha Under Sight LCs, Murabaha under Usance LCs, Murabaha under Documentary Collections, Islamic alternate to Export and Local Bill Discounting, and Guarantees, all with Straight Through Processing. The system also offers clients real-time updates on their transactions, such as transaction status, advice, swift messages, outstanding utilisation, and statements.

The new Online Trade Portal eliminates the need for branch visits, freeing up more time for customers to focus on running their business. Customers can view all of their reports in one place for smarter decision-making, and the service is supported by a dedicated helpdesk to assist corporate customers with any queries they may have.

For further details on Muzn’s corporate banking solutions, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770000, or use the user-friendly NBO Muzn App.