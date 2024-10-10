Muscat: In line with its commitment to enhance customer satisfaction, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has recently launched its 'Transfer Your Salary' campaign, encouraging customers to open accounts and transfer their salaries to NBO, while unlocking exciting rewards and premium benefits.

The campaign aims to empower individuals to take charge of their financial future by managing expenses and enjoying a range of exclusive rewards. Open to both Omanis and non-Omanis aged 24 and above, it provides an ideal opportunity to enhance financial well-being through NBO’s tailored banking solutions.

To raise awareness and publicize the campaign, NBO hosted a community event at Oasis Mall Sohar to shed light on the rewards and benefits of transferring salaries including; receiving 750 reward points along with an extensive selection of financial services.

Moreover, NBO offers a wide array of banking solutions, including an impressive selection of premium credit cards, particularly its Platinum and Signature cards. These cards offer a host of exclusive benefits such as complimentary airport lounge access, special travel offers, and comprehensive medical and travel insurance. Customers will also earn Reward Points with every transaction, alongside exclusive merchant offers through NBO’s extensive network.

NBO’s Rewards Program adds even more value to customers’ banking activities. By activating their card via the NBO mobile app, customers will earn an additional 100 points, while registering for the Rewards Program brings in 500 points. Combined with the 750 points awarded for transferring their salary, customers can enjoy a wealth of benefits that enhance their banking journey.

Through NBO's 'Transfer Your Salary' campaign, customers can access exclusive travel perks, premium shopping deals, and a range of financial solutions designed to support their lifestyle. Comprehensive details about NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers can be found at www.nbo.om, by contacting the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or through the convenient NBO app.